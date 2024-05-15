Hi,



Thanks for checking out Committed!

My name is Mijal (pronounced Michal). I’m a New York–based spiritual leader, the Rosh Kehilla of the Downtown Minyan, a sociologist of Jews, and a community builder — a Sephardic Latina Jew of Middle Eastern descent, a mom, a proud Jew, and a proud American.

More than any title, I’m someone who loves the Jewish people and loves learning Torah, Jewish wisdom. My life has been shaped by many communities and commitments, and I try to bring them into conversation here — with heart, with honesty, and with hope.

If you’d like to learn more about my work, leadership, and full bio, please visit mijalbitton.com.

Why Committed?

Committed is a declaration of "Hineni"—"here we are"—when Jewish history comes knocking at our door.

What is Committed?

Committed is a newsletter about Judaism and the Jewish people, drawing wisdom from the weekly Torah portion. It grew directly out of my work as Rosh Kehillah of the Downtown Minyan, a spiritual community I helped build in New York that’s rooted in learning, belonging, and mutual responsibility. Each week, I teach Torah to our community—and Committed extends that same conversation beyond our physical space, allowing me to share those teachings and stay connected with congregants, alumni, and friends wherever they are.

Committed was born after the brutal assault on Israel on October 7th, 2023, and the challenging year that followed—yet it embodies the quintessential Jewish response: a renewed dedication to hope and a steadfast remembrance of our fundamental beliefs and heritage.

Through Committed, I hope to support the growing community of American Jews recommitted to our Judaism and to one another—including many who have been part of the Downtown Minyan but no longer live in the neighborhood, yet still want to stay connected to our shared spirit and learning.

I dedicate the Torah shared in this newsletter in memory of those taken from us on Simchat Torah 5784 and all who have given their lives defending our people since.

What kind of Jewish wisdom do you share?

Committed centers on a weekly essay (800-1000 words) that explores the Torah portion of the week and how to live Jewishly. I focus especially on the challenges and opportunities facing Jews in the U.S., and how we can reimagine a vibrant Jewish future post 10/7.

My Torah seeks to be accessible to all Jews—whether you’re deeply rooted in tradition or just beginning your journey. I treat the Torah as God’s divine words, while also bringing it into conversation with everyday life and with the scholarship around us (in my case, expect to read some Torah with sociology!)

For those who prefer to print essays to enjoy on Shabbat, I include a print-friendly version in each post.

How often do you publish?

I’ll publish every Wednesday/Thursday, and whenever I release additional pieces, I’ll be sure to share them with you. Committed will also occasionally feature in Times of Israel and the Simchat Torah Challenge.

Will you only write weekly essays with Jewish wisdom?

While the weekly essays are the heart of Committed, I’ll also share other writings on topics close to me. As a sociologist of American Jewry, I’m fascinated by faith, Jewish diversity, Zionism and Israel, Sephardic and Mizrahi stories, leadership, and more. Whenever I publish in these areas, you’ll hear from me here.

What if I want to reach out or share my thoughts?

I would love to hear from you! As an educator, I believe learning is a collective enterprise, and I’m eager to grow from the insights and ideas that others share with me.

Do you have a podcast?

Yes! I co-host Wondering Jews with Mijal and Noam, a weekly conversation with Noam Weissman about topics that matter to Jews today. We don’t take ourselves too seriously, but we always try to dive into the issues that really matter.

Is Committed free?

Yes, Committed is free. If you'd like to support my work or discuss how to bring more Torah learning to more people, please feel free to contact me through my website.

Sounds great—can you tell us more about yourself?

For more about me visit mijalbitton.com. There, you’ll learn about my journey and my work, including serving as the spiritual leader of The Downtown Minyan and Scholar in Residence at the Maimonides Fund.