Committed by Mijal Bitton
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
The Rebbe Won. Our Response to Bondi Was Not an Accident.
Hanukkah & How the Lubavitcher Rebbe Trained Us Jews for This Moment
Dec 17
•
Mijal Bitton
56
20
12
Faith Isn’t Certainty. Faith Is Acting Like You’re Seen.
Vayeshev and the God Who Sees Us
Dec 11
•
Mijal Bitton
28
12
1
Our Greatest Threat Isn’t Antisemitism
Vayishlach and Our Internal Crossroads
Dec 4
•
Mijal Bitton
34
30
7
November 2025
This Thanksgiving, American Jews Need Our Own Story
Jacob and Our American Jewish Story
Nov 26
•
Mijal Bitton
43
21
5
The Courage to Create Life
Pregnancy as Jewish Resistance
Nov 20
•
Mijal Bitton
38
18
3
What Abraham Teaches Us About Fighting Like a Minority
A burial negotiation & the art of survival
Nov 13
•
Mijal Bitton
38
16
5
Welcome to the Resistance.
Vayera: On Becoming a Minority Again
Nov 5
•
Mijal Bitton
111
76
17
October 2025
Can We Still Believe in the World?
Lech Lecha and Abraham's Faith in Humanity
Oct 30
•
Mijal Bitton
34
8
3
The Curse of the Rainbow: Are We American Jews Prepared for What’s Coming?
Noah and Covenantal Living
Oct 23
•
Mijal Bitton
66
28
6
Bereshit: The Joy We Are Feeling is Peoplehood
Our Brothers are Finally Home
Oct 17
•
Mijal Bitton
22
14
2
We Can't be Afraid to Hope
Shabbat Hol Hamoed Sukkot
Oct 10
•
Mijal Bitton
28
12
2
The Sukkah is Not a Safe Space
On Sukkot, Fragility, and Joy
Oct 6
•
Mijal Bitton
36
13
4
© 2025 Mijal Bitton
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts