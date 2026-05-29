Committed by Mijal Bitton

Committed by Mijal Bitton

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Todd Shandelman's avatar
Todd Shandelman
3d

מיכל -

About your introductory note.

For readers in Israel, you are not one פרשה behind.

Rather, you are 53 פרשיות *ahead* for the next cycle.

(That is how I see it, at least. Why look a little bit אחורה when we can look very far קדימה? 🙂)

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Amy's avatar
Amy
4d

My mother and father were wonderful, thoughtful parents. However they were conflicted about their Judaism and took on psychology as what I now consider their false G-d. Psychology did help our challenged family immensely, but both of my parents became junior analysts at times which often turned analyzing others into judgment rather than understanding. For complicated reasons they needed to be their own experts. They leaned on psychology rather than Judaism to help them feel they had control over the uncontrollable unknowns they faced. There were some compelling reasons for this, but in the end, it made me wary that they seemed to make themselves the authorities on answers to questions I felt were not so easily tied up in neat emotional packages. How can children grow up if the experts end with their parents, without an embedded sense of a greater holy wisdom beyond?

Your reflection on parents as priests, generational transmission as the benediction on Friday nights is one of the many throughlines that I later learned was missing in my loving household.

Since our sons were born we have bestowed the priestly blessing every Friday night and you just added much meaning to our observance. Thank you.

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