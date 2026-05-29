A quick note for my readers: for the next few weeks, Jews in Israel and in the Diaspora will be reading different Torah portions. Because Shavuot fell on Shabbat in the Diaspora, we read the holiday Torah reading while Israelis read the regular weekly portion — and now we’re a week out of sync. We’ll meet up again in about a month, when the Diaspora combines a double portion and the calendars realign.

Here on Committed, I’ll be following the Diaspora schedule, since that’s what I’ll be reading each week.

Israeli readers: the essay below is one of my favorites this year. I hope it’s worth reading even if, for you, it’s already last week’s parasha 😊.

Shabbat Shalom!

4,500 Blessings

What Happens When Jewish Parents Become Priests

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I asked ChatGPT to help me with some math and came to the conclusion that I have experienced the priestly blessing at the Shabbat table roughly 4,500 times.

To get there, I estimated how often my parents blessed me from birth, both Friday night and Shabbat day after kiddush. I factored in how often I visited my parents after leaving home, how many times my grandparents and in-laws blessed me, and how many times I have now blessed my own three children.

The number feels significant to me, no matter how I calculate it.

I am not a math person, and my calculations are almost certainly off. I did this because something clicked this year while I was immersed in reading everything I could find about Birkat Kohanim, the priestly blessing at the heart of this week’s parasha, Naso. It is one of the most ancient texts in the Torah, a three-part formula God gives Aaron and his sons to bestow upon the people of Israel, recited continuously for over three thousand years.

The more I read, the more I kept returning to one dimension of the blessing we mostly take for granted: Jewish parents took a blessing meant for priests and made it their own.

That act of appropriation, I believe, contains a complete theory of Jewish continuity. It begins with a Jewish parent willing to think of themselves not merely as a nurturer, but as something closer to a priest.

Artwork by Natalia Rabinowitz, nataliarabinowitz.com

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We live in a disenchanted world. Ordinary life no longer feels charged with sacred significance in the way it once did, and parenting has not been spared. Who among us walks around with a sense that what we do at home on Friday night matters in some cosmic way? We are providers, schedulers, advocates.

Two parenting templates surround us, and neither is sufficient.

The first, now dated, is cold authority: the distant parent who commanded respect but withheld warmth. Most of us have consciously rejected this model, and rightly so.

The second is the dominant mode of our own moment. It is the parent who showers love constantly but has gradually accepted the role of serving their child: managing moods, optimizing experiences, removing friction, keeping everyone happy. In doing so, they have often unintentionally given up the responsibility to stand for anything beyond their child’s immediate comfort.

I feel the relentless pressure of this second template. My own mother sometimes overhears me talking to my children and reminds me, gently but clearly, that I need to speak with more authority. She is right. Like most of us, I absorb more of the culture around me than I like.

This is why I keep coming back to the priests.

The earliest written sources for Jewish parents blessing their children on Friday night come from sixteenth-century Europe, where kabbalists saw the moment as especially auspicious — a time when the channels of divine blessing are open.

Over time, the words we say for sons, drawn from Jacob’s blessing of Ephraim and Menashe, and for daughters, invoking the matriarchs, were added. Eventually, the priestly blessing itself, those same three verses from our parasha, became the central blessing that Jewish parents give their children around the Shabbat table.

Something significant happened in that process: when Jewish parents began placing their hands on their children’s heads and reciting the words the priests once chanted from the Temple steps, the home became a sanctuary, and the parent became something like a priest.

This matters because the priest is a specific kind of figure. Before the priests bless the congregation, they recite a blessing of their own: that God has commanded them to bless His people Israel with love. Legally, a priest who blessed the people without genuine warmth had not fulfilled his obligation.

Love, the tradition insists, is the precondition for blessing.

But the priest is also not a servant of the people’s wants. He is a conduit, an exemplar. He represents something beyond himself. As God says in our parasha: “They shall place My name upon the Children of Israel, and I will bless them.” The priest’s authority comes from standing for God and God’s Torah.

This is the self-image that Jewish parents across the centuries claimed when they brought the priestly blessing into the home. They understood themselves as parents whose love is not in question, and who have the standing to represent something beyond it.

That self-image is one of the most underrated resources in Jewish continuity, one we desperately need.

Love, the tradition insists, is the precondition for blessing.

The sociologist Vern Bengtson spent four decades tracking faith transmission across more than 350 families in America. His finding was striking in its simplicity: the single most important factor in whether children carry their parents’ faith into adulthood is parental warmth.

The priestly parent holds both: warmth alongside the ability to represent something sacred. That combination does not come naturally. It has to be chosen and practiced, and it begins with recovering a certain kind of imagination about who you are when you stand over your child on Friday night.

I think about those 4,500 blessings. What strikes me now is not the number itself but what it represents: thousands of small acts of love and transmission, repeated week after week across generations.

No single blessing explains Jewish continuity. Perhaps 4,500 of them do.

There is a moment I love when I visit my parents for Shabbat and the family begins to gather around the table. My parents bless me and my siblings, my children receive blessings from their grandparents and from us, and my children watch me being blessed by my own parents. In that beautiful chaos, something becomes visible that is hard to create any other way: a chain of love and blessing moving across generations, each person both giving and receiving.

My mother still tells me to speak with more authority. She is also the one who blesses me every Friday night with extraordinary tenderness, adding personalized prayers for what she dreams for me after she says the words of Birkat Kohanim. She has always understood that these things are not in tension. They are part of the same task.

That is the priestly model. A live option still present at the Friday night table, available to those willing to love and bless and parent like priests.

Shabbat Shalom,

Mijal

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🤖 Read last year’s Committed essay on Birkat Kohanim and what it teaches us about being human in the age of AI.