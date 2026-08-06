Committed by Mijal Bitton

Committed by Mijal Bitton

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Amy's avatar
Amy
4d

This week I listened to Tal Becker's recent talk at Shalem College. He said 'I believe in the permanent possibility of the presently unimaginable.' He also said 'the opposite of conspiracy is Zionism'.

Conspiracy theories create a false sense of power for those who feel powerless. They are magical thinking. They are shortcuts. But believing in the unimaginable is the long game and Jews are the long game. The long game is rarely cool or charismatic

That can be terribly discouraging. But I derive great comfort from Tal's words. They remind me I belong to Jewish history from the beginning and our message, our power is the long game.

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Miriam Shenkar's avatar
Miriam Shenkar
5d

Brilliant analysis.

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