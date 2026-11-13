Committed by Mijal Bitton

Committed by Mijal Bitton

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Leye-Gitl's avatar
Leye-Gitl
2d

This was so beautiful! I started crying when I got to the part where Esau says “bless me too father!” So heartbreaking. I’ve seen this play out many times in families. Children rejecting the “covenant” of their parents but still desperate for their approval, their blessing…. Gut shabbos!

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Tovia Ben Dovid's avatar
Tovia Ben Dovid
2d

Thank you again Mijal for being so thoughtful and wise in teasing out different and meaningful interpretations of TANACH, and making it relevant to every day life.

עם ישראל חי. שבת שלום

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