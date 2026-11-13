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One of my biggest lessons as a Jewish educator about what NOT to do came after a pretty bad talk I gave in 2014.

As a doctoral student studying sociology of Jews, I was in the middle of big debates about Jewish demographics and intermarriage that rose up in the wake of the 2013 Pew study.

I had prepared a talk for a large synagogue that I thought was well researched and carefully constructed. I defined my terms and left out value judgments. I wanted to talk about probability and about what the Pew data said regarding the choices American Jews make and the likelihood of them having Jewish grandchildren.

I was young and naive and thought I was well prepared for the Q&A. But almost no one who raised a hand or pushed back wanted to talk about the data. To them, the numbers were their children and grandchildren, and they wanted me to talk about that.

The anthropologist Michal Kravel-Tovi calls numbers about Jewish continuity “wet numbers,” because they exist in the context of intense emotion. In retrospect, it would have been odd if anyone in that room had heard the demographic numbers dry.

I learned something that day as an educator: when a topic touches the rawest nerve in someone’s life, careful definitions will not keep the conversation on the data, and responses must be human enough to speak to people’s lives.

I feel similarly today about the conversations on boundaries and Zionism in the Jewish community.

The question I am asked most on panels and in talks is what kind of boundaries Jews connected to Israel should set as anti-Zionism rises. I have thought and written a lot about this (see here, here, and here).

But every time I answer, I know the conversation is happening on two planes. One is the communal level. The other is around the Shabbat table.

This essay is about that second plane. I am writing to readers who, like me, feel intensely connected to Israel, and who love people, maybe even people they are related to, who feel very differently.

I have been part of countless conversations about this. From the young woman angry with her aunt who forbade her to bring up Israel over Thanksgiving so as not to alienate her DSA-member sister, to the parent who is a major supporter of pro-Israel groups on campus while their child took part in the anti-Israel encampments, to a married couple struggling because one has a brother in the IDF and the other has a sister who is protesting the IDF.

There is so much pain in any of these relationships, where love and hurt, principles and dreams are running up against each other.

There is no neat bow here. But I want to offer a moment from this week’s Torah portion, Toldot, that can serve as a textured model for those of us seeking to hold on to both our principles and our loved ones in this impossibly charged moment.

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In Toldot, Isaac and Rebecca have a clear charge: pass on what they received from Abraham and Sarah. They have twin sons who couldn’t be more different. The younger twin, Jacob, is a man of tents. Esau is a hunter, a man of the field. Isaac loves Esau because he eats of his game, and Rebecca loves Jacob (Genesis 25:28).

Most Jewish commentators read Esau as the villain, ancestor of Edom and then Rome. They wrote as Jews oppressed by both.

I want to read Esau another way. In this reading, Esau is a son heading somewhere his parents didn’t hope for. He is not a villain, but he doesn’t want the covenantal inheritance. He trades his birthright for a measly bowl of stew. His Canaanite, probably pagan, wives embitter Isaac and Rebecca (26:35).

Then comes the blessing. Isaac, old and nearly blind, prepares to bless Esau.

In this reading, Isaac is willing to hand the covenant itself to a son who has shown little interest in it, because he loves him. The closing words of his blessing echo God’s promise to Abraham (Genesis 27:29.

I want to suggest that giving Esau the covenant would de facto mean Isaac was giving up on the content of the covenant as he understood it. He was willing to give up principles for love.

This fails, but only because Rebecca arranges for Jacob to receive the blessing by deception.

What interests me is what Isaac does next. The Torah tells us that when Esau enters and Isaac realizes what has happened, he trembles, very greatly (27:33).

The text doesn’t tell us exactly why. Perhaps he is shocked by the deception. Perhaps he is beginning to recognize something about his sons that he had not wanted to see.

I want to suggest another possibility: perhaps, in that moment, Isaac recognizes what his love for Esau had nearly led him to do. He had been prepared to give his beloved son something that went against his own understanding of what the covenant required.

And then comes the remarkable part. Isaac does not retract Jacob’s blessing. He tells Esau that his brother came in deception, but insists that Jacob will indeed remain blessed. Whatever Isaac had intended before, he now affirms that the covenant will continue through Jacob.

Then Esau cries out, “Bless me too, my father!”

Isaac at first says he has nothing left to give (27:37). Perhaps, having reclaimed his understanding of the covenant, Isaac feels there is nothing more he can offer a son who has chosen another path.

But Esau weeps, and Isaac realizes that this is not true. He cannot give Esau the blessing of Abraham. He cannot pretend that Esau has chosen to carry the covenant forward. But he can still bless him. The blessing is different, and it comes with the knowledge that Esau will serve his brother, but it is a blessing nonetheless.

Then Isaac calls Jacob in, knowing exactly who he is, and gives him the full blessing of Abraham (28:1-4).

Perhaps this is Isaac’s difficult realization: he does not have to choose between fidelity to the covenant and love for his son. He cannot give Esau everything he initially intended to give him. But neither does he have to give him nothing. He can hold on to what he believes, and still find a way to bless and love the son who has chosen another path.

The text is more complex than what I am portraying, and the metaphor isn’t perfect. But it contains hints for a wise and compassionate direction.

I don’t want to give pat answers or pretend that each family or relationship has the same dynamics or solutions. I am also not addressing here exactly what it means to hold the line on Israel or exactly what it means to show love.

But I do think this model holds wisdom. Isaac teaches us that we do not have to give up our principles to keep loving someone, and we do not have to give up loving someone to hold on to our principles. The challenge is to learn what love looks like when we cannot give someone the blessing we most wish we could give them.

Isaac’s choices are not about communal policy, and they do not help the Hillel director figuring out the boundaries of a panel. But they can act as a compass.

For those grappling with this inside families, that means asking: what would it look like to hold the line on our principles, to keep faith with our love for Israel and our commitment to Jewish peoplehood, our pride in our people and our understanding of this moment in history, and to tell those we love who disagree with us or judge us that we are not changing our principles? And what would it look like to do this at the same time as doubling down on love, and showing our loved ones that we are not giving up on our love for them?

There are big unanswered questions here. What happens when a child rejects our love because it does not come with agreement or affirmation of their choices? What if our love for someone who is anti-Israel feels like rejection or betrayal to our brothers and sisters in Israel? And what about the extreme edge cases in which someone’s actions or choices cross lines so fundamental that maintaining a relationship with them, even as family, no longer feels possible?

The calculus is heartbreaking and messy because it isn’t just ideological. It involves our relationships with multiple people we love.

I think we have to be honest about the difficulties rather than pretend that every relationship can be nourished through the same gestures of love.

To everyone grappling with this, you are not alone. From the beginning of our people we have had these questions. Isaac’s blessing to Esau gives us one model, and we have many others, including so many children who moved away and then chose to come back.

The work of love and continuity is, above all, an act of faith. The effort is worthwhile and sacred even if it is messy, and even if the results take far longer than what we hope for.

Wishing you a Shabbat Shalom,

Mijal

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For a different understanding of Jacob and Esau, following the interpretation of Rabbi Samson Raphael Hirsch, who critiques Rebecca and Isaac’s parenting and argues for differentiated Jewish education, see my essay from two years ago, written in memory of Tzvi Kogan, the murdered Chabad shaliach whose life embodied such deep love and faith in every Jew.

For an exploration of what Toldot has to teach us about pregnancy and a mother’s faith, see last year’s Committed:

