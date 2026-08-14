Committed by Mijal Bitton

Committed by Mijal Bitton

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Amy's avatar
Amy
4h

I love this. Choose courage as a posture before you FEEL courageous. Actually, this is the only way we grow, isnt it, getting practice at pushing like a pioneer in a desert? Fear is our companion most times when we engage the unknown.

And what is more daunting than war? But what is more loving than fighting with our lives for our loved ones or our identities? And where do we get the courage to create a posture of courage? From a loving God who is there when we lift the veil of fear to create even the tiniest opening.

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Barbara Glickstein's avatar
Barbara Glickstein
6h

Beautiful. Shabbat Shalom and Chodesh Tov.

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