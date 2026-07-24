Committed by Mijal Bitton

Committed by Mijal Bitton

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Mitzi Schwarz's avatar
Mitzi Schwarz
3d

What a beautiful, beautiful commentary. Thank you so much for your insightful words.

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Nelson's avatar
Nelson
3d

Mijal, This was so beautiful and such a huge comfort to me, a descendant of Conversos, trying to find a way back to my beloved Jewish people! Thank you so very much. May Hashem reward you greatly and שבת שלום!

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