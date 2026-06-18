Committed by Mijal Bitton

Committed by Mijal Bitton

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Leonard's avatar
Leonard
2d

Those are great points, Mijal. Applied here, these next two weeks in New York (primary early voting underway and Election Day on 6/23) give us tangible opportunities to put words into action: Help support candidates who face challenges by lesser qualified DSA candidates - BEGIN by getting educated on who is running where you live (in which NYS Assembly or Senate district,, and federal congressional district do you live?), making a point to go vote and, possibly, to volunteer with campaigns that you support (leafleting etc).

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Disa sacks's avatar
Disa sacks
1d

The blatant cheating in elections by the Dems has many voters thinking that voting itself is so rigged why vote!

Look what they did to Spencer Pratt in Los Angeles - legalized cheating in California but cheating nonetheless

They control the elections - ballot harvesting , no ID etc - they have a multi pronged cheating strategy

I love the essay - thank you Mijal Bitton

Rough week

Shabbat Shalom.

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