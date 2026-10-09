Committed by Mijal Bitton

Committed by Mijal Bitton

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Disa sacks's avatar
Disa sacks
Oct 9

Mazal Tov Mijal On joining Dan Senor's Ark Media.

Thank You for this important Torah that gives us alll Chizuk

Reposting now

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ChayaLeah
Oct 9

This is so good. I love the way you frame it- hashem is taking away our excuses. We can’t blame others! This is especially resonant when it comes to personal failings. I can’t blame the creators of Instagram for making me waste hours of my life scrolling- the sin is crouching there before me- I CAN resist! I have the power to make that choice!

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