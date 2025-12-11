Committed by Mijal Bitton

Tovia Ben Dovid
Thank you for this thoughtful message. I do harken back to learning that Hashem doesn't work for us, but rather we are to walk in His ways. It is difficult to understand how free will works when Hashem is outside of time and would already know the results of the decisions and actions people make. Perhaps all we can hope for, as you say, is that our efforts will be noticed and have merit.

שבת שלום ואני מקווה אותך רפואה שלמה בשביל הרגל שלך

Joshua E. Foster-Tucker
Really beautiful dvar and reflection, Dr. Bitton, and Shabbat shalom!

Back before I made teshuvah (ie, in my Christian days 😐), I read Dr Kate Bowler’s “Everything Happens for a Reason (And Other Lies I’ve Loved)”, which—albeit with a really different starting point and theology—wrestles with the “G-d has a plan” platitude (dogma?). Personally, I hate the “G-d had a plan” bit for the same reasons Kate does. At 27, I received a life-altering rare disease* diagnosis** induced by an ankle surgery nearly three years ago to the day—I’d run 25 miles in the week before surgery, and I’d gotten married one month before… Yes, I've def matured as a person of faith (Jewish or otherwise), young man, spouse, etc., but I can't accept that the growth I've experienced in three years truly required the literally crippling pain and disability that came with it. I can’t believe in a relational, living, loving G-d—the Tanakhic G-d—whose plan for me involved putting me in so much pain at times that Ive wanted to kms. The G-d of the Tanakh and Rabbis never did that; why would I be special in the worst way!?

On the other hand, the relational, living, loving G-d I brought into my comment above provided scientists and then physicians with advanced technology since 2015-ish that has brought my pain and disability to heel over the past few months—I’m a legit cyborg now, having had a dorsal root ganglion neurostimulator implanted at my right L4 and L5 in mid-September. I’m still healing (it’ll take about a year to fully recover, get through PT, find my optimal settings, and find my new energy-level normal) and will always have residual symptoms, the doctors say. Still, something like the divine plan I’ve railed against doesn’t seem quite as outlandish as it used to…

*like, it’s on the government’s list of rare diseases lmao.

**a neurological condition known as type 2 complex regional pain syndrome

