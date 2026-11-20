Friends,

I’m typing this on an Amtrak train from Boston back to New York, very late on Thursday night. I am, I will admit, very tired. I came as a guest of the Carr Center for Human Rights at Harvard to speak in a series called “From Pain to Hope? The Future of Israel/Palestine.”

I have a rule: when I’m invited into a place where people may disagree with me, and there’s a chance for real dialogue, I try really hard to show up.

To make this happen this week, I prepared late several nights, after my regular work and after my kids were asleep, with a seven-month-old who still wakes us up, parent-teacher conferences, and everything else that comes with life.

I watched the center’s earlier conversations and spent way too much time hearing Francesca Albanese say during a lecture at the Carr Center that Hamas’s October 7 attack was not antisemitic, and was part of a resistance that needs to be understood in context. I listened to podcasts and read articles about Amnesty International, the ICC, the ICJ, and the UN Human Rights Council.

So much of what I read depressed and angered me.

By the time I arrived in Cambridge, I felt psychologically besieged and ready for confrontation.

Three things helped me feel less alone.

The first was prayer.

It was 4:10 p.m. when I arrived. My talk was at 5, and sunset was at 4:18. Near the entrance to the Wexner Building at the Kennedy School, students in keffiyehs had gathered. I couldn’t help noticing the names of so many Jewish and Israeli benefactors on the buildings around them. After pondering the irony, I found a bench, put down my bags, opened my prayerbook app, and prayed Mincha, the afternoon prayer.

When I’m apprehensive, my prayers are better, and it’s easier for me to have kavvanah (intention). In the part where we can add our own individualized requests, I asked God to be with me, to guide my lips (as the Psalmist says, “God, open my lips, and let my mouth declare Your praise”), and to help me feel the words of the Mishnah: we have no one to lean on but our Father in heaven.

After praying, I felt closer to God.

The second was Tal.

One of the first students to arrive came straight over to me. She had kind eyes and spoke to me in Hebrew, assuming I would understand. I was delighted to speak with her in Hebrew and to discover that she was from Israel. She had heard about the event the day before and wanted to come.

Tal and I had one of those moments of recognition that are hard to put into words. We didn’t need to say much to know that we had both mourned and activated when our hostages were taken. We both love people in Israel. We both understood that some things in this world are deeply good and some deeply evil. We didn’t have to explain any of it.

I thanked her for coming to say hi. I told her she had helped me not feel alone.

The third was standing on the shoulders of those who came before us.

As I prepared, I had been struggling to articulate my disappointment with human rights organizations without getting lost in details or arguments. The person who helped me find the words was Rabbi Jonathan Sacks, my teacher, of blessed memory.

As early as 2007, he wrote presciently about the new antisemitism emerging in human rights discourse, including its assignment of collective guilt to Jews. He fought for Jewish confidence and dignity while insisting on dialogue and hope. So many of us are still trying to follow his example.

When I quoted him, I felt I wasn’t speaking only for myself. I was passing something along.

The conversation itself ended up being less fraught than I had expected. The audience was intimate and polite. One of the first questions happened to be - quite randomly - about how I could be a religious leader without being a rabbi. By the end, a few listeners had proclaimed me their new rabbi, which felt like a sweet conclusion to a fraught topic.

I was lucky that the afternoon turned out to be easier than I had anticipated. Although there were questions I could have answered more sharply, I was overall happy with how the conversation went.

But it could have been otherwise. Many of us Jews increasingly enter rooms, conversations, and situations in which we genuinely fear being alone and being attacked for our core commitments.

On the train home, I reflected on the afternoon and started thinking about Jacob.

We are about to read the Torah portion of Vayetze. Jacob has grown up in a wealthy home, the beloved son of Rebecca and Isaac. Now he is on the run, terrified that his brother Esau wants to kill him.

He leaves with almost nothing. When he wakes, all he will ask of God is bread to eat and clothing to wear. He is a refugee, alone in a way most of us can’t imagine, facing a future he has no way of knowing.

The sun sets, and he has to stop for the night. He takes a stone from the ground as his only mattress, lies down, and dreams. In his dream, he sees a ladder set on the earth, its top reaching heaven, with angels going up and down.

Then God speaks to him. The first thing God does is remind Jacob who He is: “I am the Lord, the God of Abraham your father and the God of Isaac.” Before making any promises, God reminds Jacob that he belongs to a story that began long before him. Then God reaffirms the covenant and promises to protect him: “I am with you, and I will protect you wherever you go.”

Nothing about Jacob’s circumstances has changed. He is still far from home, still vulnerable, still facing an uncertain future. But he wakes to a world much bigger than the one he thought he had entered.

He is alone, but he is not abandoned.

“Surely God is present in this place, and I did not know it!” he says.

Jacob’s story reminds us that even in our most challenging moments, we are not without recourse.

We can pray. We can draw strength from the spiritual inheritance of those who came before us. And God can meet us anywhere, even in places we approach with apprehension, even in rooms where we expect confrontation.

And then there are the angels, moving between heaven and earth. They are God’s messengers, connecting the celestial realm with our earthly preoccupations. I won’t pretend to know how heaven works, but I know what seeing Tal yesterday afternoon meant to me.

We can’t always control whether someone else feels alone. But we can choose to stand beside them and remind them that they are not alone.

Sometimes that is how heaven reaches earth.

Shabbat Shalom,

Mijal

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I really enjoyed the conversation Noam and I had with Rabbi Angela Buchdahl for Wondering Jews. Rabbi Angela is a friend and a leader whose leadership I appreciate so much. Sharing it here: