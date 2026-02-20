How We Made Judaism Easy to Leave
Parashat Terumah and the Architecture of Jewish Belonging
Bret Stephens’ recent State of World Jewry address generated a great deal of discussion.
His core provocation: the fight against antisemitism, however well-meaning, is largely a wasted effort—antisemitism is a neurosis, not an information deficit, and you can’t educate people out of a psychological reflex.
So instead of pouring our energy into persuading the haters, Stephens urges us to invest in the vitality of Jewish life itself.
He reaches for a metaphor from Philip Glass: “If there’s no room at the table, build your own table.”
In his telling, that table evokes both the industries and institutions Jews historically built when excluded from others and the urgent call to now strengthen Jewish education, culture, and communal infrastructure.
I’m not here to dispute that claim. There is real wisdom in it. But as the debate unfolded over how best to respond to antisemitism, I found myself returning to a different question: not whether to build the table of Jewish life, but how we build it. Because how we build it determines whether anyone stays.
I say this as someone trying to build such a table. The hard part isn’t deciding to build Jewish life. The hard part is resisting the pressure to build it the wrong way.
For a long time, we American Jews didn’t just underinvest in Jewish life—we structured it in ways that made it shallow. We trained Jews to experience Judaism as optional and low-stakes.
We should not have been surprised that something structured as optional became, for too many, easy to walk away from.
This was a philosophical mistake. We absorbed the logic of the market and applied it to our covenant. Markets reward preference. Covenant demands responsibility.
If we are serious about Jewish renewal—not new branding, but generational renewal—then we must be serious about structure.
This week’s Torah portion, Terumah, offers a radically different blueprint for building Jewish life.
After Sinai, the book of Exodus pivots to building the Mishkan—the Tabernacle, the portable sanctuary in the wilderness.
God tells Moses to issue an open call for the Jewish people to offer voluntary donations.
And then God promises something magnificent: “Build for Me a sanctuary, and I will dwell in them” (Exodus 25:8). The commentators note the grammar—not “in it,” but “in them.” The sanctuary is a conduit for divine presence in the people.
But why build it this way? God is omnipotent. The sanctuary could have descended complete, or its materials requested from elites.
Instead, God binds divine dwelling to the voluntary offerings of anyone whose heart moves them to give. God designs a process in which each giver feels the project cannot happen without them.
This was not an accident. It was by design.
Here is why: the most powerful force for belonging in this world is the feeling of being needed.
Not welcomed. Not included. Needed.
Anyone who has ever been genuinely needed knows: it is exhausting, and it is also one of the most potent elixirs of purpose we ever experience. When you know that the greater good is counting on you, something shifts. You stretch. You invest.
In his ethnographic study of Orthodox Jews in Los Angeles, the sociologist Iddo Tavory, who generously served on my doctoral committee, calls this the experience of being summoned: needed for a minyan, needed for institutions, needed for Shabbat meals. Constantly called into being as a Jew among Jews.1
For Tavory, that sense of being summoned is what gives that community its cohesion and its pull.
Without unpacking his full theory, I want to borrow Tavory’s core insight: you want a Jew to care? Make them feel summoned. Make them feel that if they don’t show up, something sacred does not happen. There is nothing as psychologically powerful.
This was the genius of the Mishkan. God gifted the people the experience of being needed for something transcendent. That experience—not the building itself—is what allowed God to dwell in them.
Imagine walking through the wilderness, seeing the Mishkan gleam in the sun, and knowing: my silver is in there. My labor is in there. It stands because I showed up.
Once you have felt that, you cannot casually walk away.
Now consider the dominant model of Jewish engagement over the last few decades. Birthright is one expression of it. As a one-time experience, there is real value in it.
But when the logic behind Birthright—no cost, low expectation, designed above all to entice —becomes the logic of Jewish life more broadly, we teach that Judaism competes for attention, that participation is a favor, that nothing serious will be demanded.
Consumer logic produces consumers.
This isn’t something I’m judging from afar. I feel this tension every week. At our shul, we debate questions that sound mundane but are actually formative: how much to charge for a Friday night dinner, whether to invest heavily in a great kiddush, how to approach Purim in a Young Professional Jewish marketplace where the best-attended Purim events are the best parties in town.
Some of my best moments as a teacher have happened at that kiddush table or in those celebratory spaces—real friendships, real conversations, real Jewish life. The people who come are not the problem.
The question is about us, the builders. When my first instinct is to make it free, make it exciting, make it easy, am I building something that lasts or something that entertains? Am I teaching the Jews who come that they are needed, or that they are customers?
If we never ask anything of people, we are teaching them that their contribution doesn’t matter. And if their contribution doesn’t matter, why would they stay? Why would they invest?
Frictionless Judaism runs the risk of producing Jews who attend but don’t belong, who consume but don’t contribute—and who disappear when something shinier appears.
You cannot summon someone to entertainment. You can only summon them to something that needs them.
The Mishkan model is high-friction by design. It says: we need your gold, your silver, your acacia wood, your fine leather skins—your unique contribution.
Because being needed transforms you from a spectator into a stakeholder. That is how God ends up dwelling not in the building, but in the people.
Stephens says build the table—yes! But build a table that costs something. A table people are summoned to, where their absence is felt.
That is how we nourish covenant. That is how we build commitment. That is how God comes to dwell in us.
Shabbat Shalom,
Mijal
Tavory, Iddo. Summoned: Identification and religious life in a Jewish neighborhood. University of Chicago Press, 2019.
The question is how do we bring the joy of judaism to Jewish children who would rather run on a soccer field or go to a dance class, rather than sit in those horrible Hebrew school classes. PS, I used to teach Hebrew school, I tried to make it interesting but there really is just so much you can do.
It is really hard after a full day of school a child needs to go to a few more hours of school, a place they really don't want to be because they also know once they get home they have hours of homework as well.
Part of the biggest issue is that the parents of these children are themselves lacking in their understanding of Judaism. You pass on Judaism mostly through the home. Whether it is school or synagogue it is still what happens in the home and the emphasis put on Judaism that actually has the most effect.
So how do we embrace parents who are overstressed in our society to encompass a Jewish way of life in a mostly secular/christian society without compromising either their judaism or their everyday life?
Yes, its not important to try to educate an antisemite. They aren't interested and revel in our failed attempts. We dont give up on fighting in education circles though to make sure Jewish history is presented across the board truthfully, not what passes for ethnic studies and the antisemitism found in today's educational system.
But giving up on fighting antisemitism is not a good idea. Jewish civil rights are a real thing. Law suits, legislation, and social activism are important. There is a difference between whining that people are being mean to you, and making sure society enforces your rights the same as everyone else's.
Mijal is right that commitment must replace consumption — but the deeper danger is that even commitment can go wrong if it hardens into form without substance. The prophets warned about this relentlessly. Isaiah didn't rebuke an indifferent people; he rebuked a ritually observant one. They were showing up. They were bringing sacrifices. And God said: I cannot bear your assemblies alongside your injustice.
Religion itself can become an idol — perhaps the most seductive idol of all — when the ritual becomes the point rather than the pointer. We have seen this with painful clarity in Israel, where ultra-orthodox men in tzitzis have mobbed young IDF women serving their country. They recited the b'racha that morning, no doubt. The form was immaculate. The substance was a desecration.
So yes — build a table that demands something. But demand the right things. The Mishkan was not built so that Jews would feel the intoxication of belonging to a tribe. It was built so that God could dwell among a people striving to be good. The ultimate measure was never how many showed up or how much they gave, but whether the society being built was just, honest, and worthy — good in God's eyes.