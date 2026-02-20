Committed by Mijal Bitton

Committed by Mijal Bitton

EKB ✡️ 🕎
1d

The question is how do we bring the joy of judaism to Jewish children who would rather run on a soccer field or go to a dance class, rather than sit in those horrible Hebrew school classes. PS, I used to teach Hebrew school, I tried to make it interesting but there really is just so much you can do.

It is really hard after a full day of school a child needs to go to a few more hours of school, a place they really don't want to be because they also know once they get home they have hours of homework as well.

Part of the biggest issue is that the parents of these children are themselves lacking in their understanding of Judaism. You pass on Judaism mostly through the home. Whether it is school or synagogue it is still what happens in the home and the emphasis put on Judaism that actually has the most effect.

So how do we embrace parents who are overstressed in our society to encompass a Jewish way of life in a mostly secular/christian society without compromising either their judaism or their everyday life?

Yes, its not important to try to educate an antisemite. They aren't interested and revel in our failed attempts. We dont give up on fighting in education circles though to make sure Jewish history is presented across the board truthfully, not what passes for ethnic studies and the antisemitism found in today's educational system.

But giving up on fighting antisemitism is not a good idea. Jewish civil rights are a real thing. Law suits, legislation, and social activism are important. There is a difference between whining that people are being mean to you, and making sure society enforces your rights the same as everyone else's.

Richard Diamond
16h

Mijal is right that commitment must replace consumption — but the deeper danger is that even commitment can go wrong if it hardens into form without substance. The prophets warned about this relentlessly. Isaiah didn't rebuke an indifferent people; he rebuked a ritually observant one. They were showing up. They were bringing sacrifices. And God said: I cannot bear your assemblies alongside your injustice.

Religion itself can become an idol — perhaps the most seductive idol of all — when the ritual becomes the point rather than the pointer. We have seen this with painful clarity in Israel, where ultra-orthodox men in tzitzis have mobbed young IDF women serving their country. They recited the b'racha that morning, no doubt. The form was immaculate. The substance was a desecration.

So yes — build a table that demands something. But demand the right things. The Mishkan was not built so that Jews would feel the intoxication of belonging to a tribe. It was built so that God could dwell among a people striving to be good. The ultimate measure was never how many showed up or how much they gave, but whether the society being built was just, honest, and worthy — good in God's eyes.

