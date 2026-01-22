Shabbat Friendly Print Link

I’ve learned that family vacations go better when our days have some structure.

This winter break we’ve been enjoying tropical weather, but before the kids run off to the pool or the beach, we pray together and take a Torah learning break during the day.

Travel also offers moments when I’m reminded that being a Jewish parent means teaching, not just letting things slide.

Two moments this week brought that home.

On Shabbat morning, my six-year-old came to me, thrilled about the opportunity for face-painting by the pool.

I told her we don’t do face-painting on Shabbat. She was crushed and insisted she thought these were the good “Shabbat-type” face paintings. I sat her down and told her about growing up in South America: how hard it was to keep Shabbat when most of my friends didn’t, but how that time eventually became something I loved.

Another morning, I was explaining why she kept wanting snacks: Fruit Loops are not a filling breakfast.

“Don’t worry, Mommy,” she said. “I also ate a muffin.” It took me a moment to realize she didn’t yet understand that some parts of the hotel breakfast were kosher and others weren’t. The next day, we walked through the buffet together, and I showed her what we could eat and why.

These moments feel small. But this week’s parasha, Bo, insists that they are the building blocks of a nation.

The work of building the Jewish people begins not with institutions or armies, but with parents who teach their children to see the world through Jewish eyes.

One of my favorite moments in the Bible is Exodus chapter 12. Moses – through God – has sent nine devastating plagues upon Egypt and is ready to send the final one. It is here that Moses turns to the Israelites and begins giving them commandments.

The series of instructions includes setting up their own calendar, taking a lamb for four days and putting its blood on the doorpost for protection, and – crucially – beginning to cultivate the idea of Jewish education.

One day, Moses tells them, your children will ask what’s all this about.

What a wondrous moment: I imagine our enslaved ancestors daring to dream that one day their children will ask what slavery even was! You will need to tell them the story of Egypt, Moses insists.

I’ve come to realize that this commandment was a radical shift in perspective.

The Israelites were being asked to develop their own sense of their place in the world: their own Jewish way of seeing, their own categories for understanding time, space, the sacred, suffering, and meaning itself.

This was hard because one of the most dangerous consequences of living within the confines of an empire is that its subjects assimilate the worldview of those who oppress them.

At worst, they assimilate the way their oppressors look at them. Imagine being a small people conquered by the greatest empire in the world and being told again and again that you are nothing: that you are disposable and not fully human, that your culture is inferior, your forebears contemptible, and your god weak.

It would be hard to resist seeing the world and yourself through this lens.

W. E. B. Du Bois spoke of this as double consciousness when describing the Black experience in America – the sense, as he put it, of “always looking at one’s self through the eyes of others, of measuring one’s soul by the tape of a world that looks on in amused contempt and pity.”

For minority groups, one of the mightiest battles is resisting the assimilation of the oppressor’s consciousness.

With this in mind, we can understand that what Moses begins in Exodus 12 is a deliberate educational strategy. Each of the commandments corresponds to a different dimension of consciousness-liberation:

· The lunar calendar rejects Egyptian imperial time, refusing to use the sun (the Egyptian god Ra) to mark days and months. It claims temporal sovereignty through Rosh Chodesh – a distinctly Jewish way of inhabiting time

· Slaughtering and eating the lamb publicly inverts the Egyptian categories of the sacred and profane. What Egypt considers divine animals, you will consider dinner. You decide what’s holy and what’s not

· Ritualizing Passover establishes a Jewish way of remembering Egypt. It refuses to let empire gaslight former slaves into thinking that slavery was normal or forgettable. They tell the story of imperial glory. We tell our own, one that never denies the pain of our people

And here’s the revolutionary part: Moses doesn’t just command practices. He creates the parent-as-educator as central to Jewish identity.

Moses is telling parents: you need to teach this deliberately, narratively, and explanatorily. Your children won’t automatically know; you’ll need to actively instruct them to think using Jewish frameworks while living in the world.

In his writings, Rabbi Sacks explained the concept of first and second languages, what my friend Prof. Sam Lebens calls bilingualism – the ideal that Jews should be fluent in both Jewish language and the world’s language, able to move between them and shape both.

Moses isn’t teaching isolation from the world. He is insisting that the Israelites need their own “first language” so they can engage confidently with the world without being colonized by it.

This is why Moses creates parent-educators. The claim “we left Egypt” can be stated in any language.

But the depth of what slavery and freedom mean to us as Jews, the texture of covenant, and the weight of chosenness – these live in practice, memory, and the rhythms we teach our children. They can’t be translated, only transmitted.

At the breakfast buffet with my daughter, I wasn’t just telling her “Don’t eat that.” I was teaching her categories, a framework so she could navigate the world on her own. Without the parent-educator teaching, the next generation defaults to the empire’s language.

In the years since October 7th, the animosity that shocked those of us who are openly Jewish and in relationship with Israel has hardened into a new normal.

It’s a thousand small moments: the assumptions in a college seminar, the framing in a news story, the silence where solidarity used to be, the calculation before wearing a Magen David.

Like the Israelites in Egypt, we’re experiencing epistemological pressure - a dominant framework that increasingly defines Jewish particularity, Jewish history, and Jewish safety concerns as suspect.

This is why we need to double down on teaching our children our own language from the beginning.

This means teaching about Israel, yes, but also teaching how to see time through covenant and continuity rather than mere progress, how to see history as participants in an ancient Jewish story rather than just modern individuals, how to see belonging through Jewish peoplehood that transcends borders, and how to see the sacred through Shabbat and holidays rather than productivity alone, through kashrut rather than consumer choice.

We need a return to Jewish self-consciousness.

We need to shape a generation of Jews who can speak both the universal language of ethics and justice and the particular language of Torah, covenant, and peoplehood, formed through daily choices that teach what matters and why.

Shabbat Shalom,

Mijal

