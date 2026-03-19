Committed by Mijal Bitton

Committed by Mijal Bitton

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Richard Diamond's avatar
Richard Diamond
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Leviticus is often experienced as the least “human” book of the Torah. Genesis gives us stories. Exodus gives us drama, liberation, revelation. But Leviticus gives us systems: rules of sacrifice, purity, food, sex, disease, property, festivals, punishments, boundaries. It can feel less like a story about people and more like an operating manual.

And that may be exactly the point.

If we borrow a metaphor from AI, we might say that humanity is created as a kind of semi-autonomous agent. Human beings are not puppets. God does not script our every move. We are given agency, initiative, creativity, appetite, ambition, desire, fear, imagination. We can act in the world without waiting for constant direct instruction. That is part of what it means to be human.

But a semi-autonomous agent is powerful and dangerous. It can create, but it can also destroy. It can reason, but it can also rationalize. It can pursue goals, but lose sight of values. So if you want such an agent to remain genuinely autonomous, you do not control every step. You do not tell it every moment what to do. Instead, you give it guardrails.

That is one way to understand Leviticus.

Leviticus is not primarily trying to eliminate human freedom. It is trying to shape human freedom so that it does not become monstrous. Much of Leviticus does not say, “Here is the one grand thing to accomplish.” Instead it says: do not consume everything; do not sleep with everyone; do not touch everything; do not bring whatever you want into sacred space; do not treat holiness casually; do not let death and power and appetite run unbounded. And sometimes the Torah prevents wrong by commanding a positive act: make this offering, observe this boundary, wait this amount of time, leave this portion untouched. In AI terms, those are not merely tasks. They are constraint mechanisms.

The great insight here is that freedom without constraint is not humanity at its best. It is humanity at its most hazardous.

Leviticus assumes something deeply realistic about us: left entirely to ourselves, we do not merely choose between good and evil in some abstract sense. We drift. We maximize locally. We follow desire, convenience, imitation, fear, tribe, momentum. We become excellent at justifying ourselves. So Torah intervenes not only with ideals, but with frictions. It inserts pauses, limits, distinctions. It teaches that holiness is not just a feeling or an aspiration. Holiness is architecture.

And guardrails are a form of mercy.

A guardrail is not the road. It is not the destination. It does not drive the car for you. It exists because the road is real, the drop-off is real, and the driver is fallible. A guardrail honors both the possibility of movement and the risk of disaster. So too with mitzvot. They are not meant to replace moral life; they make moral life survivable.

This helps explain why Leviticus can seem so obsessed with boundaries. Boundaries are what make agency safe. The priest has power, so there are rules. The body has urges, so there are rules. Property creates inequality, so there are rules. Injury invites vengeance, so there are rules. Sacred longing can become idolatry, so there are rules. The Torah does not assume that sincere intention is enough. It knows that even noble beings require structure.

And yet there is a further insight in the metaphor of guardrails: guardrails are road-specific.

The guardrails for a narrow mountain road are not the same as the guardrails for a suburban street. Rain, fog, ice, traffic, speed, visibility, all matter. Guardrails respond to terrain. They are not arbitrary, but neither are they timeless in form. They serve the journey under actual conditions.

That suggests a way to think about Leviticus that is faithful without pretending that every ancient constraint must function identically in every age. The commandments are divine guardrails for a people traveling through particular historical and moral conditions: a newly freed people, emerging from slavery, surrounded by pagan ritual, trying to build holiness into agriculture, family life, sex, food, economics, and collective memory. These laws were not abstractions. They were spiritual infrastructure for a dangerous road.

So one should expect that different roads may require different guardrails.

That does not mean the Torah is disposable. It means the deepest wisdom of Torah may lie not only in the specific barriers, but in the holy concern that barriers are necessary at all. The eternal truth may not be that every fence is forever identical. The eternal truth may be that human freedom always needs formation; desire always needs sanctification; power always needs restraint; community always needs practices that keep it from sliding off the edge.

In that sense, Leviticus may be less about eternal prohibitions in their surface form than about an eternal anthropology: human beings are sacred, dangerous, and unfinished. We need disciplined patterns that preserve our humanity.

That is also why the Torah’s “guardrails” are not merely negative. They are not only about stopping catastrophe. They are about creating a people capable of holiness. In AI language, guardrails do not merely prevent failure modes. They also preserve alignment. They keep the agent connected to its purpose. For Torah, that purpose is not efficiency, productivity, or even survival alone. It is kedushah, holiness: a life oriented toward God, neighbor, body, land, and time in the right proportion.

Leviticus asks: what would it mean for embodied, desiring, imperfect creatures to live in proximity to holiness without destroying themselves or one another?

Its answer is: limits.

Not because the human being is worthless, but because the human being is powerful.

Not because autonomy is bad, but because autonomy without covenant becomes chaos.

Not because God wants obedience for its own sake, but because holiness requires form.

So perhaps Leviticus is the Torah’s great anti-naivete book. It does not believe that good intentions are sufficient. It does not believe that spiritual passion alone can be trusted. It does not believe that freedom automatically matures into goodness. It insists on practices, boundaries, and ritualized restraint.

And for a generation thinking seriously about AI, that may make Leviticus newly legible.

We are now building systems whose power exceeds our ability to predict every outcome. We know, instinctively, that capability without guardrails is terrifying. But Leviticus reminds us that this is not only a lesson about machines. It is first a lesson about us. We are the original powerful, opaque, semi-autonomous systems. The Torah was already asking: what kind of constraints does a being need if it is to remain free without becoming destructive?

That question is not ancient. It is permanent.

And perhaps the final irony is this: the purpose of guardrails is not to imprison the traveler. It is to let the traveler keep going.

Leviticus is not trying to end the human journey. It is trying to keep humanity on the road.

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Kid Charlemagne's avatar
Kid Charlemagne
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שבת שלום

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