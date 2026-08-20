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Last Friday night, my husband and I had a lovely Shabbat dinner with our Downtown Minyan community. We did an icebreaker: everyone shared something special from their week.

One of our dinner companions shared how earlier that week, he had ridden a Citi Bike home from work and realized, after docking it, that he had left his backpack on the bike. Inside it was his laptop, and on the laptop, all his work.

He ran back to the docking station. The bike was already gone.

So he did the only thing he could think of: he went home, made signs, and posted them all around the docking station, hoping against hope.

The next morning, he heard from a kind neighbor who had found the backpack and wanted to return it, laptop and all. The neighbor refused any reward.

The whole table exhaled, and then we clapped. In Manhattan! A random stranger returning a bag with a laptop inside!

Here is the thing, though. Jewish tradition commands us to build the kind of society where his story would not be extraordinary at all.

This week’s Torah portion, Ki Teitse, gives us the mitzvah of hashavat avedah, the returning of lost objects. It is a commandment about what we owe one another.

But I think it also offers us exactly what we need for Elul, the Hebrew month of soul-searching we have just entered. To see it, we need to travel from a Manhattan bike dock to an ancient stone in Jerusalem.

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Ki Teitse, contains more commandments than any other Torah portion, laws touching nearly every corner of society.

One of them concerns the lost object:

“You shall not see your brother’s ox or his sheep gone astray and hide yourself from them; you shall surely return them to your brother... And so shall you do with his garment, and so shall you do with every lost thing of your brother’s... You may not hide yourself.” (Deuteronomy 22:1-3)

I grew up knowing this commandment. My parents taught me, for example, that finding a toy in the street was a special opportunity: somewhere out there was an owner, and it was a mitzvah, a good deed, to search for them.

But I did not grasp how socially significant this mitzvah was until I visited the Pilgrimage Road excavations in the City of David in the summer of 2023.

Pilgrimage Road, City of David

Our guide stopped at a stepped stone platform rising from the ancient street and told us that some scholars believe it may be the Even HaTo’en, the Stone of Claims described in the Talmud:

“…There was a Claimant’s Stone in Jerusalem, and anyone who lost an item would be directed there and anyone who found a lost item would be directed there. This [finder would] stand and proclaim [his find] and that [owner] would stand and provide its distinguishing marks and take [the item]…” (BT, Bava Metzia 28b)

Think about what this means. Two thousand years ago, on the very road pilgrims climbed toward the Temple, our ancestors made returning lost objects a public act, something the whole city took part in.

The rabbis understood this mitzvah as teaching something larger: being a good person is more than doing no harm. It means seeking your neighbor’s good, beyond the letter of the law. You may not hide yourself.

But this year, there is one detail I keep thinking about. The Talmud explains that finds were announced on the pilgrimage festivals, with time built in afterward for a person to travel home, check whether they were missing something at all, and then return to claim it.

Here is why this stayed with me: the law assumes we can lose something precious and not even realize it.

And perhaps that is true of our souls, too.

I don’t know where each of you is. I know that I am approaching Elul this year feeling spiritually adrift.

My mind is gripped by politics, by this moment, by everything external to me: urgent questions about the Jewish people, about Israel, about America. All of it matters.

But somewhere in the noise, I am aware that I am having a hard time noticing what is happening to my soul, the spiritual self that needs quiet, that needs to ask what it means to stand before God.

I am wondering what it would take to even notice what I’ve lost, and how to reclaim my sense of seeking.

I think this is the spiritual condition of so many of us right now. We don’t have the muscles to even realize what we are missing.

The good news is that even though we don’t have a public stone, we do have Elul.

From the beginning of the month of Elul, Sephardic communities rise before dawn for Selichot, a series of prayers asking God for forgiveness and preparing us for the High Holidays. We open with the ancient liturgical poem Ben Adam, whose authorship is uncertain.

We start off by singing: “Son of man, why do you sleep? Rise and cry out in prayer.” The words echo the ship captain in the book of Jonah, shaking a sleeping prophet as the storm rages: how can you sleep?!

Jonah was not only fleeing God. He was fleeing himself, and he had fallen so deeply asleep that he did not notice the storm. He did not notice he had lost part of himself. He had to be reminded to search.

The poem Ben Adam is an announcement like the ones once cried out at the Even HaTo’en: something of yours might be lost, and can be found. Go and check what you might have lost. It is not too late to claim it back.

So this month, I hope we can all try to do for our souls what my friend did for his backpack.

First, we have to notice what is missing.

Then we have to go looking.

And perhaps, if we search carefully enough, we may discover that what we thought was lost was never beyond our reach.

Shabbat Shalom,

Mijal

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