Committed by Mijal Bitton

Committed by Mijal Bitton

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
NJ Duck's avatar
NJ Duck
Dec 4

So powerful and true. Jacob’s wrestling may be with an outside force (Esau’s angel, or some being similar), but the episode seems the first time he finds inner strength or resolve. As a parent of smart, committed young Jews both anxious of rising Jew-hate, and frustrated with both Israeli malfeasance and inept American Jewish response to anti-Zionism etc., I sense they, and many of their peers, grasp the current Jewish moment requires a collective resolve (strength) capable of overcoming the injuries we’ve incurred (some self inflicted).

Thach you for your voice.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Mijal Bitton
Kevin Miner's avatar
Kevin Miner
Dec 4

Another great post, Mijal. When we Jews allow non-Jews to define us, or we internalize what they think a "good Jew" should be - Judaism dies.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Mijal Bitton
28 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Mijal Bitton · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture