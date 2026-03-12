Committed by Mijal Bitton

Committed by Mijal Bitton

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David's avatar
David
17h

Yes. Some don't understand why so many of us were so affected and remain so affected by october 7th. Some have been in diaspora longer than others but one thing is clear, we are all Israeli.

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Kid Charlemagne's avatar
Kid Charlemagne
6h

שבת שלום

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