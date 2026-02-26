Committed by Mijal Bitton

Richard Diamond
13h

Beyond the Surge: Sustaining the Essence, Not Just the Trappings

Dr. Bitton powerfully argues that antisemitism can awaken Jewish identity but cannot sustain it. The mitzvot of Purim—shared memory, generosity, obligation, joy—create structures that endure beyond Haman. I agree. But I would suggest we must go one step deeper still.

If we are to sustain not merely Jewish engagement but Jewish essence, we must teach and learn not only what Jews *do*, but what Judaism is *for*.

The danger after crisis is not only that engagement fades. It is that engagement hardens into symbols without substance—necklaces without narrative, institutions without animating purpose, rituals without mission. The trappings may endure. The essence may not.

What, then, is the essence?

From Bereishit onward, Judaism offers a sweeping answer: humanity is charged with *guardianship of Creation*. “L’ovdah u’l’shomrah”—to cultivate and to protect. The Jewish people, as a covenantal community, are tasked with modeling how finite human beings partner with the Divine to extend life, justice, wisdom, and flourishing in the world.

We are not merely survivors of history.

We are meant to be exemplars of responsible power.

The mitzvot of Purim themselves point in this direction. Mishloach manot builds social cohesion. Matanot la’evyonim institutionalizes care for the vulnerable. The public reading of the Megillah embeds moral memory. The seudah transforms relief into shared gratitude. These are not just identity markers. They are practices of civilization-building.

They train a people in how to sustain human thriving.

If antisemitism awakens Jews to belonging, then the purpose of Judaism must awaken Jews to responsibility. Not responsibility only for Jewish survival, but for the extension of human flourishing.

To teach that we are co-creators with the Ribbono Shel Olam—to build just courts, ethical markets, resilient families, wise technologies, compassionate communities—is to give Jewish life a forward-facing mission. A Judaism defined not only by who hates us, nor even solely by what we love internally, but by what we are building for the world.

This reframes continuity.

The question is not only:

How do we keep the necklace on when Haman fades?

It is also:

What does that necklace signify about our covenantal role in history?

A Judaism rooted in guardianship of Creation and co-creation of longer arcs of human thriving does not depend on crisis. It depends on vision. It asks young Jews not merely to defend identity, but to embody purpose.

Antisemitism may wake us up.

Mitzvot may structure our belonging.

But mission—shared, transcendent, demanding mission—keeps a people alive across centuries.

Purim teaches us to outlive our enemies.

Creation theology teaches us why we are here in the first place.

If we can teach that—deeply, rigorously, joyfully—then the awakening of October 8th will not thin. It will mature.

Sarah Harper's avatar
Sarah Harper
11h

I’m a 35 y/o reform Jew with deep ties to Judaism. I thank my parents for laying that foundation, and NFTY, sleepaway camp, and AMHSI for securing it, as these activities really made judaism feel lived, social, and attainable.

More than ever, we need to be investing in and actively supporting these types of programs if we want the next generation to find and sustain their Jewish identity. I also believe the broader community could do a better job creating opportunities for young adults. I’m in NYC, and while there is of course a lot happening (probably the most in the country) there’s still a noticeable drop off after certain life stages, leaving real white space for more intentional engagement.

There’s understandably been such a strong focus on discussing antisemitism (and I agree there needs to be!), but defense and discussion alone can’t be the only entry points. IMO, the best thing we can do is show, not just tell, what Judaism offers by building environments, communities, and experiences people genuinely want to be part of.

While my Substack isn’t explicitly about Judaism, much of its ethos and deeper meaning comes from it. The instinct to question everything, to examine, to wrestle, to seek understanding rather than accept at face value, is something I learned early through my Jewish education, and it continues to shape how I move through the world.

