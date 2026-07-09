Committed by Mijal Bitton

Committed by Mijal Bitton

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EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸's avatar
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸
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The husband and I had this discussion about the US, he said Jews have about 20 years and I had said 10. I am afraid with the trajectory of things we both might be wrong. The next election cycle will give us a glimpse into what is going to happen. We can hope that the average American still believes in America, as we saw on July 4th. But does it also mean they also see the gaslighting behind the economic equality and abundance nonsense being pushed by the socialists/commies/DNC? Believe me when I say a presidential contest between AOC and JD will not be good for the Jews.

When I was 15 and studied in Israel, one of the interesting aspects of the class was discussing Israel's future versus the diaspora. The teacher made an interesting observation, every time that Israel was destroyed, the Diaspora survived. It may not have been pleasant, but the diaspora continued.

The question you would have to ask yourself, is do you really want to live in such a diaspora? Is it worth it? And when do we know when to pack our bags? In truth though, there is no way Israel can absorb 6 million Jews from around the rest of the world. So we have no other option but to fight back against those who would take from us our American dream.

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