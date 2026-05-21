Dear friends,

Hard to believe, but it has been seven weeks since Passover, which brings us to the holiday of Shavuot, beginning tonight.

We are living in dizzying times, when each week brings more news that leaves us feeling anxious. But also extraordinary times, when we see our people rising in new and amazing ways. As always, the Jewish calendar offers us inspiration and strength. And Shavuot could not come at a better time.

Inside this Committed: a short explanation of what Shavuot is, how I learned about what it means to receive the Torah in a family road-trip in rural Uruguay, a reflection on the Book of Ruth and why I think it is the most important book for our exact moment, a quick guide to Shavuot customs, and some learning resources. Read all of it or just the parts that speak to you.

Wishing you a Hag Sameah, happy holidays!

Mijal

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What is Shavuot?

Shavuot is one of the three pilgrimage holidays in the Torah, celebrated seven weeks after Passover, which is why we count the Omer (the 49 days between the two holidays) in between. In biblical times, it marked the harvest season, with farmers bringing their first fruits to the Temple.

But its deepest meaning, according to rabbinic tradition, is this: Shavuot is the day we received the Torah at Mount Sinai.

Shavuot is a Yom Tov, a Jewish holiday observed similarly to Shabbat: we make kiddush, go to synagogue, and traditionally refrain from certain kinds of work.

In Israel, Shavuot takes place over one day; outside of Israel, over two days. For us in the US, it begins tonight, Thursday evening, May 21, and concludes when Shabbat ends on Saturday night, May 24.

What My Parents Taught Me About Receiving the Torah

Ask most American Jews to name the holidays, and you’ll get Yom Kippur, Passover, and Hanukkah. Shavuot, if it comes up at all, gets associated with cheesecake.

Shavuot may be the most important Jewish holiday, but most Jews know little about.

Here is what it is: seven weeks after the Exodus, the Israelites arrived at Mount Sinai and received the Torah. Before Sinai, they were a ragged group of former slaves bound by shared ancestry and memory. At Sinai, they freely said yes to a relationship with God and a covenantal calling. They became defined not just by what they had endured, but by what they aspired to become.

The great rabbi Joseph B. Soloveitchik described two covenants that make us the Jewish people. The first is the covenant of fate -- born in Egypt, in shared suffering. It is the bond Jews are born into, the one that claimed you before you claimed it. It includes antisemitism, yes, but also the solidarity we feel when Jews anywhere suffer. The second is the covenant of destiny, the covenant of Sinai: what Jews choose to stand for and build together.

October 7th forced the covenant of fate onto an entire generation of Jews who had drifted from it. Too many of us had been living under the illusion that Judaism was a personal identity we could shape at will. October 7th reminded us that there are people who will hate us regardless, and Jews who will claim us regardless. That awakening transformed us.

But Shavuot asks us to remember that Egypt was never the destination. Sinai was. We cannot let antisemitism become the author of our Judaism. The covenant of destiny is the invitation to dream, to build, to become a light unto the nations. We have to hold onto it just as fiercely.

I learned this at eleven years old, on a family road trip through rural roads hours from Montevideo, Uruguay. My parents turned the drive into a kind of family mission statement exercise. They asked each of us children how we contributed to our family. What kind of family we wanted to be. What Shabbat should feel like. How our family could be of service to others. My mother took notes carefully, as though this conversation among children on a dusty road mattered enormously.

I don’t think my parents realized the impact of that car ride. But I have never stopped thinking about it.

What they were teaching us was that belonging -- to a family, to a people -- is not enough on its own. You have to decide what you are building together.

That is what Sinai still asks of us, every year. May Shavuot inspire us to answer.

Ruth Was Written for Times Like These

Every year on Shavuot, we read the Book of Ruth. The story unfolds during the harvest season, and Ruth’s choice to join the Jewish people echoes our collective choice at Sinai. But this year, I keep returning to Ruth for a different reason.

The book opens with famine and situates the story “in the days when the judges ruled.” That one line tells us everything about the backdrop, a time described in the Book of Judges as one of anarchy, civil strife, and relentless attack from enemies. Institutions have failed, and society feels unmoored.

Into this landscape, Ruth offers an answer that is almost shockingly modest. Ruth isn’t about a political revolution or a military hero who fixes things. It is a pastoral story about hessed, lovingkindness. Small acts of loyalty and decency, chosen freely.

Ruth is a young Moabite widow with every reason to return to her own people. Instead, she decides to stay with her elderly Israelite mother-in-law Naomi, and says the words that have echoed across centuries: where you go, I will go. Your people will be my people. Your God my God. Naomi has nothing to offer her. Still, Ruth chooses loyalty.

Then there is Boaz, a respected Jewish leader who notices Ruth gleaning in his fields and takes steps to protect her from cruelty and indifference. He takes on legal responsibility for Naomi’s family even as others refuse to shoulder the burden.

My favorite moment in the book is almost an incidental detail. After their pivotal nighttime encounter at the threshing floor, before Ruth slips away in the dark, Boaz fills her shawl with grain and sends her back to Naomi. In the middle of a scene about their own future, he stops to think of food for the old woman waiting at home.

Ruth agues that that small acts of decency and kindness are not a supplement to political life. They are its foundation. And more than this, they are what bring eventual redemption.

Ruth, the Moabite widow who chose loyalty over safety, becomes the great-grandmother of King David, the matriarch of the dynasty that will eventually give birth to the messiah. Small private acts of hesed rippling forward across generations into the very vessel of Jewish redemption.

Like Ruth, we don’t get to see the full arc of what we are building. But Ruth tells us it matters anyway. In a moment when we Jews are exhausted and unsure of what comes next, Ruth reminds us that civilization is rebuilt not only through politics and power, but through extraordinary acts of covenantal loyalty between ordinary people.

Shavuot Customs

Most Shavuot customs connect to its identity as the holiday of receiving the Torah.

Staying up late (or all night) to learn Torah: a tradition holds that our ancestors overslept before receiving the Torah, so we stay up to show we are ready and eager.

Eating dairy: One explanation — we received the kosher dietary laws on Shavuot and couldn’t immediately separate meat and dairy in the wilderness, so we ate dairy. Hence the cheesecake. Photo by Rosa Sepanta on Unsplash

Decorating synagogues with greenery: To evoke Mount Sinai, which tradition says was covered in vegetation.

Reading the Book of Ruth : As explained above -- Ruth’s choice mirrors our collective yes at Sinai.

Special liturgical poems: Ashkenazi and Sephardic communities each have their own poetic traditions for the holiday.

Learning Resources

A few years ago, I created a learning resource for Shavuot in partnership with the Sacks Legacy Fund. This learning resource explores what it means that we are bound to Judaism. Check it out here!

Hag Sameah,

Mijal

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