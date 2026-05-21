Committed by Mijal Bitton

Committed by Mijal Bitton

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Voice of Ruth's avatar
Voice of Ruth
5d

Thank you Mijal. I loved this so much. I am inspired by the drive through Uruguay and am thinking I might spark a discussion this weekend based on your wise mother’s template. How beautiful to reflect on these things at such a time in the world. Have a blessed Shavuot.

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Barbara Glickstein's avatar
Barbara Glickstein
5d

Beautiful. Chag Sameach!

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