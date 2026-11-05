Friends,

If you’ve been following Israeli and American politics closely, you’re probably on the same rollercoaster I am: taking in the news, trying to understand what it means, worrying about what’s next. The noise doesn’t let up, and neither does the uncertainty.

Below, I share eight reactions to the midterms. But first, some Torah.

This week we read Hayei Sarah, the portion that transitions from the first generation of Jewish ancestors, Abraham and Sarah, to the next, Isaac and Rebecca. It opens with Sarah’s death, follows Abraham’s servant as he finds Rebecca for Isaac, and ends with Abraham’s own death, as Isaac and his half-brother Ishmael come together to bury him.

At first glance, there’s little here that connects to the midterms. But Torah is eternal, and I found three ideas in this portion that speak directly to the mood so many of us are in right now.

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1. The Strength of Having Nowhere Else to Go

Hayei Sarah is, in many ways, Isaac’s portion, and he’s the least active of the three patriarchs.

Abraham was the pioneer who argued with God, welcomed strangers, fought wars, and climbed Mount Moriah with his son. Jacob, Isaac’s son, will be a fugitive and strategist, contending with a conniving father-in-law, multiple wives, and sons who hate each other enough to sell their brother.

Isaac spends much of his life having things happen to him instead: his father binds him, his father’s servant finds him a wife, and his wife chooses which son will inherit the covenant.

And yet Jewish mystical tradition associates Isaac with Gevurah, usually translated as strength or courage, the kind we’d associate with a soldier. In Kabbalistic thought, though, it means something more complicated: restraint, the discipline to hold back rather than overpower. It’s a less visible kind of strength, one that doesn’t always look like action.

That becomes especially interesting in light of next week’s portion, Toldot. A famine hits, and God tells Isaac not to go down to Egypt, unlike Abraham before him and Jacob’s family after him. Isaac alone is told to stay.

Commentators connect his entire persona to this command, even looking back at our own portion in which Isaac couldn’t go to Haran to find a wife: Isaac is the only patriarch forbidden to leave the land, no matter how difficult things get.

This comes with its own form of Gevurah. Staying wasn’t easy. Isaac dealt with famine and neighbors who cheated and fought him. He had to dig wells and navigate difficult diplomacy.

I find myself thinking about Isaac’s kind of Gevurah this week.

Since October 7th, so many of us have had some version of an exit plan running in the background: which passport is current, which assets are easiest to access, how quickly we could leave if things got dangerous.

I understand the impulse. I’ve perfected the art myself, with my own Plan A, B, and C.

But I’ve started to worry about what happens when the possibility of danger takes up so much space that we have less energy left to fight for where we actually live.

I’m not suggesting we abandon caution. I want us to hold two things at once: sober eyes that refuse to be Pollyannaish about real danger, and a fierce determination to fight anyway, as if we have nowhere else to go. To fight on the right and on the left, with perfect allies and imperfect ones.

We Jews living in America have a responsibility to fight for America, for our cities, our states, this country, as if we have nowhere else to go. Not because the danger isn’t real, but because the stakes are too high not to. This fight is for the sake of America, for the West, for Israel, and for the Jewish people.

I want us to have the courage to go when we are called to go, and the determination to stay and build when we are called to stay.

2. Seeing and Loving Are Two Different Things

This week’s portion tells the story of Isaac and Rebecca’s marriage. Rabbi Tali Adler recently shared a teaching on Facebook that changed how I read it. She writes:

You can love your spouse and still not understand them at all. Isaac does two things when he marries Rebecca: he loves her. That is real. And he brings her to his mother’s tent. And that’s when we know that there’s a problem in this marriage, because Rebecca isn’t like Sarah. She’s like Abraham. Like Abraham, she agrees to leave her family and go to a land she’s never seen. She’s full of energy and overflowing with chesed. The midrash says that when Rebecca enters Sarah’s tent, the miracles that happened in Sarah’s lifetime begin again: the challah stays fresh all week, the cloud of divine presence hovers over the tent. But Rebecca is a person of water, not of bread. Of motion, not stability. She doesn’t need a cloud over a tent, she needs one to go in front of her, to tell her where to journey next. Maybe it would have all been different if Isaac had been able to see the woman in front of him. Maybe it could have been different if, at some point during all those years, Rebecca had been able to say, “This is who I am.”

I find this teaching moving because there’s no obvious villain here. Isaac isn’t cruel; Rebecca isn’t simply misunderstood. They may love each other and still fail to understand one another. Perhaps that’s part of why they each love a different twin and can’t agree on how to pass on their covenant.

I think about how often this happens beyond marriage: we love our communities, our families, our people, but sometimes we love an idea of them more than the actual people in front of us.

Consider the political battles playing out among American and Israeli Jews right now. How quickly disagreement turns into vilification. How someone sees a different danger or comes from a different history, and we decide we know everything about them instead of asking what they’re actually seeing.

Part of the urgent work ahead is not only to activate politically, but to rebuild the fabric of Jewish peoplehood that has been torn apart by politics.

What does this mean for us? If you are following the news in Israel (or live in Israel), it means understanding the dreams and nightmares of people who voted for a different coalition. If you are looking at America, it means trying to understand why some Jews believe only the GOP will save them while others believe only the Democrats can guarantee Jewish safety.

This doesn’t mean agreeing. It does mean learning to see.

3. Look Up to What’s Eternal

On Tuesday night, around nine, I was on my couch, resisting the urge to open the news app. Instead, I was WhatsApping with my friend Sarah Hurwitz, getting a play-by-play of the election results, with her commentary along the way.

I was anxious, on edge, the way you get when you’re watching something unfold that you can’t control.

Then I heard singing outside my door. I live in Midwood, Brooklyn, and my street is usually quiet by 8 p.m. But this was full-on, choir-level singing, a song that’s become hugely popular in Israel, especially around the High Holidays.

The words floated in through my door:

Sha’arei Shamayim petach, ve’otzarcha hatov lanu tiftach.

Open the gates of heaven, and open Your storehouse of goodness for us.

It’s a prayer turning to God as ultimate ruler, asking for grace and bounty. The contrast with my phone was startling, and for a moment I stopped following the results and just listened.

What powerful words. They are a taste of eternity. They remind us to look up at the sky, to remember that God is in control and that we have an eternal covenant.

I realized: When I looked down at my phone in my hands, I was anxious. When I looked up, I was determined.

It brought me back to Isaac. Later in this week’s portion, Isaac looks up and sees camels approaching. The text describes only the camels in his sight, but what is coming toward him is something far more precious: Rebecca, his future, and the future of the Jewish people.

There’s something worth noticing about the act of looking up. We can spend so much time watching the news, waiting for the next development, that we miss what’s eternal: the larger story we’re part of, one that calls us to partner with God and keep fighting.

Eight Thoughts After the Midterms

The last 48 hours have been a mix not just of emotions but of questions about the ground under our feet. I’ll be honest: I started off with very strong emotions and slowly shifted into a posture of trying to learn more.

I’ll try to capture some of my reactions here, without claiming to have a grand theory of this moment. I share them with an invitation to push back against my priors. And if you’ve come across a piece of writing or a podcast you found especially insightful, something other than the same wisdom already going around, please send it my way.

1. El Sayed’s Victory and the New Boundaries of the Democratic Tent

I had been practicing for weeks saying “Senator-elect El Sayed,” just to protect myself from the emotional shock of him winning (I learned my lesson with Mamdani). It still hit hard.

El Sayed’s victory confirms that the Democratic Party gave its kosher seal of approval to a candidate supported by Hasan Piker and Tucker Carlson, a candidate virulently obsessed with Israel, a candidate who couldn’t easily repudiate antisemitic supporters. There’s no sugarcoating this. Even though his margin of victory was smaller than in other races, and he may not wield huge power in Congress, his win says something definitive about the boundaries of the Democratic Party’s tent and its definitive corbynization: a lot of people who don’t hate Israel or Jews are okay with this being part of their politics.

That should force us to consider: If this is our new reality, what are the options before us?

2. Get Out of the Jewish, Pro-Israel Bubble

One thing I felt on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning is that I’ve been living too far inside a Jewish, pro-Israel silo in how I think and react. The midterms weren’t really about Jews or Israel (Michigan aside), even as I interpreted everything through that lens.

To become better political animals, I think we, or at least I, need to go back to consuming news from sources I distrust, just to understand my fellow citizens better. How do we stop seeing everything through Jewish eyes, for the sake of a clearer diagnosis, without becoming naive about how it affects us?

One thing I’m going to do now is listen regularly to Raging Moderates with Scott Galloway and Jessica Tarlov. I also signed up today for two pretty good newsletters that don’t really focus on Israel or Jewish issues. I need to make sure my brain doesn’t become siloed just because I can’t stand reading the NYT or listening to NPR.

3. The Blue Wave Was Bigger Than El Sayed

The real story of the blue tsunami wasn’t El Sayed. It was the number of sane DNC normies who won and repudiated Trump. If I weren’t so worried about El Sayed, the pre–October 7th me would be optimistic. So many centrist candidates won, and I prefer centrist Democrats and Republicans to extremes in either camp. There’s a real opportunity here for some common-sense governing, and for those of us who are concerned citizens to double down on electing normies and pushing legislation that keeps our political infrastructure away from the brink.

4. The Jewish Community’s Deeper Divide

I’ve been going back and forth with friends across different WhatsApp chats, trying to think through the significant number of Jewish voters who went for El Sayed in Michigan (though I don’t want to extrapolate too much from early, inconclusive exit polling). I’m afraid the splintering within our community runs deeper than we’d like to acknowledge.

It’s not simply Zionists vs. anti-Zionists. It’s about what kind of Judaism you hold: one built primarily around social justice values, or one built around Jewish bodies and peoplehood. I’m still grappling with what that means, especially as someone who doesn’t believe Jewish numbers alone determine what Jewish leaders should fight for.

5. Antisemitism Is a Bipartisan Problem

Vance’s reaction to the midterms should serve as a strong reminder that antisemitism and rabid anti-Israel sentiment can be a bipartisan problem. The response has to be Jewish Republicans and Democrats alike fighting back tooth and nail, wherever we are.

6. I’m Worried About 2028

I’m nervous about 2028. I’m nervous that genocide discourse will be fully normalized in a DNC primary environment where candidates pander to the extreme base. We need urgent planning, and we’re far from it.

7. A Sephardic Political Awakening

I’m so proud of my Sephardic community, a community that hasn’t historically been very involved in local politics. In the last few years, a few visionary community members decided that had to change and helped register tens of thousands of voters.

One glimmer of celebration on Tuesday night was the election of New York State Senator Sam Sutton and Assemblyman Joey Saban, with help from my friend Eddie Essess and an extraordinary group of women volunteers organized by Linda Ebani. I canvassed for both, know both, and am grateful for both. They’re both Democrats, and part of the work I felt called to do was explain to neighbors who think of themselves as Republicans that this moment demands less party allegiance and more voting for the right candidates who might differ in terms of their party in each election. We need more of this.

8. We Need to Become a Political Machine

At the same time, I’m frustrated by some of what I’m seeing inside our Jewish communities: on the one side complacency, on the other, a lot of emotional political action instead of strategy. How many people poured millions of dollars and endless social media noise into candidates with no real chance of winning, in races where that spending came at the cost of a viable moderate? I don’t know what it would take for us to become strategic instead of reactive. Can we? Can we become a political machine instead of a wounded, traumatized people, too divided to get our act together?

Looking Up

I keep going back to my couch on Tuesday night, phone in hand, until the singing started. This is a reminder I need: Looking down made me anxious. Looking up made me determined.

We need both postures now. Eyes down, to study the map, learn from people we distrust, and build something strategic. Eyes up, to remember who is in charge and what we are fighting for.

So let us stay and fight -

Wishing us all a Shabbat Shalom,

Mijal

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