Committed by Mijal Bitton

Committed by Mijal Bitton

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Voice of Ruth's avatar
Voice of Ruth
11h

I love how brilliant you are. It’s not just intellect. It’s courage. It’s faith. It’s hope. It’s love of truth. All of it points heavenward and yet stays humble-footed on the earth. Thanks for writing this.

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Amy's avatar
Amy
13hEdited

Thank you so much for sharing these very challenging thoughts and applying them to Torah.

"If you are looking at America, it means trying to understand why some Jews believe only the GOP will save them while others believe only the Dems guarantee Jewish safety".

Of course you and I know the real question is why on earth would any Jew, republican or democratic think politics will save us?

So many of us act like a political party will in fact save us.

I love how you frame this for us. You helped me truly envision a deep connect with the intrepid forward movement of our earliest ancestors with the forward movement of what is required today.

It is always a guess and a risk to be bold enough to make a move. There are no guarantees we will be able to save ourselves, even with the help of the Divine. But we do know, as you say so well, sometimes moving ahead means staying put and committing. No one knows what is coming until we put it into practice. We can only listen for G-d's voice.

Much of this country was clearly desperate to get out from under years now of the deepening cynicism, normalized lies, immorality, greed and criminal atmosphere that came with this administration. It took over the republican party

And of course the Dems have huge problems and face lots of obstacles ahead and I am sincerely concerned they have no clue about foreign affairs. They have now inherited back Iran and the mideast.

Yet The Blue Wave brought some great potential with mostly moderate Democrats and many Jews among them. I was surprised to note the normalization of the wonderful identity diversity of the leaders within the party, but even more surprised to research how many are dedicated public servants already, smart and active in helping to make their communities better. How they will step up for Israel remains to be seen, but I know one thing. The pastor who was elected senator in Kansas, Adam Hamilton, refuses to use the word Genocide, understanding it is not true and is used to weaponize against Israel. Not only that he is not evangelical and my understanding is his support for Israel does not constitute a Christian agenda. There are more like him, so there is hope here. But many have yet to show even the beginning of being tested. No guarantees.

There is also the insidious creeping danger of El-Sayed who I consider deeply antisemitic and also deeply unqualified as a senator in almost every way, and the other small number of anti Israel winners who are terrifying because their elections just emboldened them. So yes. I completely agree with you that in "settling" like Isaac did, we must make that word synonymous with commitment. Settling in to stepping up for the better values brought to bear from Judaism that are in step with the aspirations of this country. And as Dan Senor's most recent guest put it, that means aggressively letting especially any Jewish candidates for high places going forward like Shapiro and Ossoff know that we will not support them unless they publicly advocate for Israel as an ally and explain why.

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