Committed by Mijal Bitton

Committed by Mijal Bitton

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EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸's avatar
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸
5d

I have so many issues with Tisha B'Av, not the least is blaming ourselves. I am all for introspection, figuring out how things were messed up, what we could have done better, and of course being weary of sinat chinam just in general is a good idea. But ultimately the evils that befell the Jewish people are not because we sinned, but because we were sinned against. I look at Tisha B'Av as code for maybe trying to see what may be coming down the road, preparing for it, protecting ourselves, and figuring out a way to fight back. Si vis pacem para bellum.

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Kid Charlemagne's avatar
Kid Charlemagne
5d

שבת שלום

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