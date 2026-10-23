🗞️ Israel’s New Center of Gravity

Before you read this week’s essay, I have a piece in The Wall Street Journal about Gadi Eisenkot and the Mizrahi vote in Israel’s upcoming election.

I spoke with scholars and political consultants about a question that could shape Israel’s political future: Will Mizrahi voters, Israel’s largest potential swing constituency, help determine who leads the country? And what does their political power reveal about Mizrahi Jews’ place in Israeli society?

Would love for you to read, and as always, feel free to add questions in the comments!

The Closet Zionist Hasid and the Palace in Flames

Friends,

I wrote most of this somewhere over the Atlantic, on the last stretch of my flight from Tel Aviv to JFK. I’m always sad on these flights. Something always hurts when I leave Israel. It feels too much like home to be a place I only visit.

This time, the ache was sharper. On Shabbat we will read Lekh Lekha, the portion in which Abraham and Sarah set out for the land that will become their home, and I was doing the opposite.

Not just that, but I was flying away from Israel days before what may be one of the most consequential elections in its history, back toward my beloved family but away from friends whose futures are on the ballot. I know how anxious they are. Leaving felt like walking out of the hospital waiting room in the middle of heart surgery.

I came to Israel helping lead a trip for the inaugural cohort of the Maimonides Jewish Leadership Institute, where I have the privilege of serving as Dean. It was an extraordinary experience, truly transformative and with amazing people, and so intensive that I forgot to send last week’s Noach essay! Those of you who messaged to make sure I was okay know how unusual that is :) (thanks for checking in!)

We spent hours with some of Israel’s most thoughtful public intellectuals and leaders. They spoke under the Chatham House Rule, so I cannot share their words. But I can share the worry that kept surfacing: if this election fails to produce a government capable of representing a broad consensus of Israelis, the consequences could reach far beyond the next coalition, touching Israel’s security and its standing as a home for Jews everywhere.

Instead, there’s one conversation I want to share with you, one I had with a man I’ll call Yosseleh.

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I met Yosseleh by chance. He works for a car service one of my relatives recommended, and he picked me up to drive me to the airport. He wore black and white, with short peyot and a large white knitted kippah. He had a gun strapped to his belt, an incongruous detail against his Hasidic-like dress.

As we drove past rows of election posters, I realized I had one last chance to ask an Israeli what he was thinking.

By that point I had taken advantage of every moment to speak with Israelis about their votes. I had spoken with October 7 survivors who didn’t know how to vote, with a Bedouin who served in the IDF and is supporting Ra’am, and with supporters of Smotrich, Ben Gvir, Yair Golan, Bennett, Winter, Eisenkot, and more.

So, assuming this conversation might lead me to a voter for the Ashkenazi Haredi party, I asked Yosseleh if he could share his thoughts about the election.

His answer was not what I expected.

“If I could vote,” he said, “I would vote for Smotrich.”

If he could vote. I did not understand. Was he not a citizen? I asked again.

He explained that he belongs to Toldos Aharon, a fiercely anti-Zionist Hasidic community in Meah Shearim. He described it as part of Satmar Hasidut with over 2,000 families. “We don’t vote,” he explained. “We don’t take services. We have our own schools.” In his community’s view, participating in the institutions of the state would mean recognizing its legitimacy.

I asked whether the state paid for the soldiers protecting us and the road we were driving on. He agreed, sheepishly. Then he told me something that reframed the conversation. He himself was unlike the rest of his community. He believed in the state. He wanted to vote. But he would not, out of love and respect for his father.

I asked him to describe the vote he would cast. His dream, he said, was to live in Judea and Samaria, in a religious Zionist community, settle the land and work it with his hands. Then he added, sheepish again, that his own community calls that land “occupied territory.” They would not even pray at the Kotel, because they consider it occupied too.

I told him that students at Columbia, back where I live, use the same words, and that many apply the term “occupied” to all of Israel, including Tel Aviv and Meah Shearim. I asked how it felt to be part of a community using language that anti-Israel activists abroad are using. He knew of this and had no answer.

I was curious whether there were other Jews who chose not to vote. He named a few more groups, describing thousands of families in different anti-Zionist Hasidic sects. I will admit I felt relieved they would sit this out.

But Yosseleh’s abstention troubled me in a way theirs did not. They refused the state out of conviction. He wouldn’t vote in a state that he cared for and whose future he wanted to shape.

This led me to ask him about his five children. How do you raise them inside a life you reject? He loves the IDF, yet his children are taught to demonize it. I wanted to understand this, and I wanted to understand why he wouldn’t vote, even in secret, away from his father’s eyes.

Yosseleh just shrugged. Things are this way. He cannot vote because of his father. He will let his children choose. But can they choose, I asked? They are being raised in Toldos Aharon! How likely are they to follow their father in questioning their grandfather? He had no answer.

At the airport I kept thinking about Yosseleh and about this week’s Torah portion. Lekh Lekha is the beginning of what becomes the Jewish story. We encounter the patriarch Abraham, who receives a strange call from a God not known by others and is told to leave everything behind: his father, his city, everything.

In a world even more rigid than Toldos Aharon about sticking with your family and your clan, Abraham and Sarah listen to God and walk away.

In many ways, the simple message of Lekh Lekha is that being a Jew demands the muscles to reexamine everything: our community, our parents, our ideology. It is a strange beginning for a people who become famous for so stubbornly sticking with our tradition.

But I think Yosseleh brought Abraham to mind for a deeper reason.

Abraham’s greatness wasn’t simply that he questioned the world he inherited. It was that he accepted the responsibility of building something new. He was willing to leave what was familiar, not for the sake of leaving it behind, but because he was called toward a future he could not yet see.

Mark Charendoff, president of the Maimonides Fund, where I work, shared some words this week that helped me understand this dimension of Lekh Lekha. Abraham was called to go without being told the full destination. He was asked to embark, build, and create without a specific blueprint.

His courage lay not only in his willingness to depart, but in his willingness to begin an arduous and uncertain journey without knowing exactly where it would lead.

One of the most powerful rabbinic teachings about Abraham gets to the heart of this. It inspired many, including my late teacher Rabbi Jonathan Sacks z”l, who understood it to explain the core of what it means to be a Jew.

The rabbis (Bereishit Rabbah 39:1) offer a parable to explain why Abraham was chosen, since the Genesis text in our parasha doesn’t tell us why. Here’s the parable:

“The Lord said to Abram: Leave your land, your birthplace and your father’s house . . .” To what may this be compared? To a man who was travelling from place to place when he saw a palace in flames. He wondered, “Is it possible that the palace lacks an owner?” The owner of the palace looked out and said, “I am the owner of the palace.” So Abraham our father said, “Is it possible that the world lacks a Ruler?” The Holy One, blessed be He, looked out and said to him, “I am the Ruler, the Sovereign of the Universe.”

Rabbi Sacks reads the midrash’s burning palace as a picture of a well-ordered universe, the palace, consumed by human evil, the flames. Abraham’s faith begins in the moral dissonance of asking how a good Creator could leave His world to burn.

The owner’s reply, “I am the owner of the palace,” becomes, in Rabbi Sacks’s reading, a call for Abraham to help repair the world. God has given human beings freedom, and with that freedom comes responsibility for the world we inhabit. Rabbi Sacks concludes that Abraham is the father of faith as protest, and that we fight the flames through acts of justice and compassion that bring the world closer to what it ought to be.

Abraham’s journey begins when he recognizes that the world cannot be left as it is. But seeing what must change and finding the courage to act are two different things. Abraham is our ancestor because he did both.

I say this without judgment, because I am not in his life, but I kept wondering what it would take for Yosseleh to act on what he believes. He can imagine a different future for himself and his children. But when his convictions come into conflict with his loyalty to his father, he cannot bring himself to choose that future.

He believes in the state his community rejects. He dreams of settling the land his community considers forbidden. Yet when the moment comes to act on those convictions, he cannot bring himself to do so.

It’s easy for us to look at him and critique, but if we’re honest, how many of us are like Yosseleh? We know what we don’t like, and we have clear values, but we don’t necessarily have the strength to write a new story, especially when the terrain is uncertain and arduous.

I don’t want to make big pronouncements about the elections, the ones in Israel and the ones coming up in the States. I have strong feelings about who I would vote for, and I am tired of all the politicians who have spent more time campaigning against the past they don’t like and less time describing what they would build.

But what I think Lekh Lekha demands of us is less critique of others and more that we ask how we can help put out the fire. How can we be like Abraham, who doesn’t simply see a palace in flames but accepts responsibility for making the world better?

That means doing more than being social media warriors. It means thinking constructively, rather than using politics as therapy. And it means having the stamina to keep building when elections don’t turn out the way we want, or when the work produces no immediate results.

We need to be able to describe not only the past we reject, but the future we want to build, and then accept responsibility for helping to bring it about.

When I asked Yosseleh about his children, he shrugged and said, “Things are this way.” Lekh Lekha is the opposite of that sentence. Abraham died having seen only the beginnings of the promise God made him. He owned one field and one cave in the land promised to his descendants. He never saw the full future he had been called to build.

But he spent his life building toward it anyway.

May we have besorot tovot (good news), and may we always find the courage to put out the flames.

Shabbat Shalom,

Mijal

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