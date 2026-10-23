Committed by Mijal Bitton

Committed by Mijal Bitton

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EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸's avatar
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸
6d

First of all, congrats on being printed in the WSJ. So very cool!

I was thinking about what you wrote about Abraham and leaving his father's house and society at the time. In fact, I think the courage was even more profound than what most people realize. Belonging to a clan was not just how society was structured at the time, but in fact, it was the only way to survive, of course from enemy attack, but when it came to food and shelter as well. Abraham did more than defy his father by leaving. He actually put his and Sarah's lives in jeopardy. Honestly, I think that is a metaphor for all of Jewish history at this point.

Shabbat shalom.

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David Wolpe's avatar
David Wolpe
6d

Did you tip Yossele...? Seriously, Heschel brings that same midrash to point out that 'doleket' can mean on fire or full of light. So Abraham might have been drawn to God because of indignation or appreciation.

Thanks for a beautiful piece both here and a very illuminating one in WSj

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