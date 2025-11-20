Shabbat Friendly Print Link

Here is something I only noticed this year: this week’s Torah portion, Toldot, contains the Bible’s only description of a woman’s internal experience of pregnancy.

Fertility and childbirth appear repeatedly in Tanakh, but the focus is usually on conception or birth, the woman as link in a generational chain. This parashah gives us something else: a glimpse into a pregnant woman’s inner life.

Rebecca, after years of infertility, finally conceives. But her long-awaited pregnancy feels destabilizing. Unbeknownst to her, she is carrying twins:

“The children struggled within her, and she said: ‘If this is so, why am I?’ And she went to seek God.” (Gen. 25:22)

The verb vayitrotzetzu suggests violent collision, not a gentle kick but chaotic internal battle.

A midrash (Berehit Rabba) imagines Rebecca going from woman to woman, asking, Did you ever feel this?

Her sense of self fractures: lamah zeh anochi, Who am I now? What am I meant to be?

We often read inner crisis as weakness. But in this case, it leads Rebecca to seek God and to gain knowledge, embodied, intuitive, covenantal knowledge.

This encounter gives her lifelong strength to fight for the Jewish future.

Reading this parashah now, pregnant myself, I feel a deep kinship with Rebecca. I am 22 weeks along with what will, God willing, be our third child, and I feel her mix of relief, fear, and urgency all at once.

Pregnancy pulls you into a liminal space where identity shifts, intuition sharpens, and the future feels painfully fragile.

For years, I thought this transformation was mainly emotional. Then I read Abigail Tucker’s Mom Genes, which describes pregnancy as biological metamorphosis: you literally have foreign cells in your body, blurring boundaries of self and other.

Tucker describes how evolution shapes pregnant women to sense danger with uncanny precision. Motherhood heightens vigilance as an advanced evolutionary response to the survival of our species.

History records mothers carrying out impossible feats, even lifting cars, having superhuman strength made possible by the instinct to protect a child.

Seen this way, Rebecca’s destabilization is not hysterical panic but a necessary perception.

She realizes the covenant is vulnerable, and she does not yet know how it will continue. Rebecca’s question, lamah zeh anochi, who am I in this moment of uncertainty, is not only hers. It belongs to every generation of Jews that must choose how to carry the covenant forward.

These questions have taken on greater urgency in the world we inhabit as Jews today.

I keep remembering a moment in December 2023. I had taken my kids to Union Square for a weekly silent Shabbat march, about eighty Jews standing with hostage posters, hoping strangers would pause long enough to care.

Right beside us, SantaCon was in full swing. Drunk twenty-somethings in Santa suits, laughing, falling, shouting. My bundled children stared, confused, at the noisy revelry standing alongside our grief.

The contrast pierced me, our heaviness next to their levity, my children holding posters of kidnapped Jews while others partied past them. I felt heartbreak and pride at once.

Pride that they understood why we were there. Heartbreak that they had to.

It captured the paradox so many Jews have lived since October 7, fierce love wrapped around fragile fear.

Pregnancy makes these feelings visceral. Every ultrasound, every flutter, every headline layers gratitude with anxiety. Rebecca’s question, lamah zeh anochi, surfaces again: What am I bringing into this world? What kind of world will meet this child?

What amazes me is what Rebecca does with her fear. She does not freeze in despair. She does not defer to established authority. She goes directly to God, the Source whose creative power she mirrors in her own body.

And God answers. Rebecca is told that she is carrying two nations who will be at war with each other. She interprets this as the anchor of her life mission, to ensure the covenant is carried out by the right child.

In that moment, she becomes Abraham’s heir, not only biologically but spiritually and morally.

Jewish theologian Mara Benjamin writes that motherhood can teach us theology, the ways in which another life binds you to moral responsibility.

Rebecca embodies this. She becomes a matriarch not only because she births, but because in pregnancy she is transformed into someone ready to carry out God’s covenantal command.

This connects deeply to Jewish life today.

Pregnancy may be common, but it is also profoundly courageous. When freely chosen and wanted, it is an act of hope in a world without guarantees. It is God-like creativity fused with radical vulnerability.

This is the paradox of pregnancy. And it is the paradox of being a Jew today.

Every fresh wave of antisemitism tightens something primal in me. My mind shifts into mother-mode. What world awaits this child? What must I do to keep them safe? These questions are not abstract, they are cellular.

And yet, we approach our children with so much joy. They are a source of profound blessing. Jewish children carry not only our fears but our delight, Shabbat songs and bedtime stories, scraped knees and big questions. They are why we build, why we hope, why we insist the world can be better than it is.

This is why alongside our anxiety, another instinct rises, the one Rebecca models. Resistance to despair. A refusal to let hatred dictate the future. An insistence that life itself is covenantal.

Her pregnancy did not soften Rebecca; it steeled her.

The struggle within her body led her to God, and that encounter transformed her into someone ready to fight for the covenant’s future.

And so the covenant continues—not only through ideas but through bodies, lives, and choices.

Generation after generation of Jews who feel the struggle, who ask lamah zeh anochi, and who refuse to stop building. We teach our children Hebrew, we light candles on Friday night, we bring new life into uncertain times.

Like Rebecca, we look at a broken world and we choose life anyway.

Shabbat Shalom,

Mijal

I dedicate this week’s Committed to my mom, Rabbanit Coty Bitton, who shows me every day—through her love, her wisdom, and her example—the kind of Jewish woman and Jewish mother I aspire to be.

Check out my Committed essay from last year on Toldot — I explored a hypothetical encounter: what if a Chabad shaliach had met Esau? Jewish history might have unfolded very differently.

I wrote it in memory of Rabbi Zvi Kogan z”l, a Chabad shaliach who was murdered, and in deep appreciation for the extraordinary and transformative work Chabad does around the world.