Committed by Mijal Bitton

Committed by Mijal Bitton

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Kid Charlemagne's avatar
Kid Charlemagne
6d

שבת שלום

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Amy
6d

On the eve of 250 years of this American experiment and with so much chaos here and in Israel, your use of the word yearning really cuts to the chase. It is a true throughline for the essence of Jewish values and why America also still holds so much promise for us. The politics go away but the aspirations and grounded values never die and are carried on by those who value yearning.

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