bruce shaffer
11h

Here in Boulder CO, many of the same folks who created the permission structure in which Jews were firebombed on June 1 have emigrated to the anti-ICE brigade. What's a Torah Jew to do? Well, those opposed to the government's Minneapolis-style handling of immigrants are organizing Jewish and faith based walks that bar issue stacking and mission conflation - my polite way of saying the "Free Palestine", "End the G***cide" etc. and anti-Israel signage and chants that proliferate in demonstrations led by DSA and Indivisible. They're doing their best to do the mitzvah under Jewish terms.

Amy
13h

I have long felt the Halftime Show is just another Golden Calf Extravaganza. And this year it was cloaked in all kinds of conflicting messages so I appreciate you writing about this.

The pure elevation of the celebrity of it, the performers floating flying on stages so high above ground, rife with the same old obscene gstures but with politically correct messaging. The millions of dollars spent on a few moments of euphoria on steroids. Its a rock show and an ad in one. I posted about this and knew Id get pushback which came predictably from those voices Ive watched get locked into their bandwagon.

But no overproduced expensive ad with even the best of political messages is going to change anything. In fact it caused more division and self righteous partisanship.

Thats why this portion is so striking

The stranger is among us, on the land, on the ground, not up on some gilded hill.

Thank you so much for illuminating this portion in light of all the hoopla.

Shabbat Shalom Mijal!

