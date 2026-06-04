Committed by Mijal Bitton

Committed by Mijal Bitton

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Matt Field's avatar
Matt Field
20h

The Winnicott frame is doing real work here. But I want to push on something.

The complaining generation doesn’t just want cucumbers. They want Egypt. The whole package: the predictability, the identity defined by what holds you down rather than what calls you forward. Slavery at least told them who they were. The wilderness doesn’t. That’s a harder ask than manna.

What I see in American Jewish life right now, especially post-October 7, is a generation discovering that infant faith cannot hold the weight of what history is placing on us. The vending machine stopped working and the wail went up. But underneath the wail is something more interesting: the first uncomfortable recognition that God is not a service provider. That encounter costs something. It requires you to become someone.

Your son cooing back at you is not just sweet. It is the whole theological drama. The moment he smiles and reaches for your face, he has crossed from need to knowing. That crossing is what Beha’alotcha is waiting for.

Shabbat Shalom.

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Amy
17h

What a glorious description of how God cradles us throughout our lives as we grow. The startled look on your son's face will stay with me. What an apt metaphor for recognizing Sacred Presence and Sacred Challenge.

And I have to laugh a little at your euphemism "vending machine". We all know what that really means for infants! I never thought of vending machines as immature extensions of our first vending machine. Lol!

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