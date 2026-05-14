Committed by Mijal Bitton

Committed by Mijal Bitton

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Emerald Negron אמרלד's avatar
Emerald Negron אמרלד
1d

I am grateful for this essay. Thank you and Mazel Tov on the new member of your family.

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Disa sacks's avatar
Disa sacks
18h

welcome back

I checked every week ...your essays are simply wonderful, I repost them for others

mazel tov on your newest addition - I celebrate with you

shabbat shalom

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