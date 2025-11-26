Committed by Mijal Bitton

Outstanding post. We should all remember that the United States was built on Judeo-Christian values. Jews were not latecomers who arrived only to take, criticize, or blame. They came as partners in building a better nation, dedicated to liberty and justice for all.

I grew up in Massachusetts, where in the classroom there is a foundational premise that our culture derives from England, that we kids have blood ties to the Pilgrims and those British colonists who came thereafter, even though most of the kids in school with me had ethnicity from Ireland, Portugal or Poland and nothing to do with England. Although I had no blood ties to the Pilgrims, neither did the kid next to me, and I thought the fact that we were Americans bleeped over that, we shared this American culture.

That said, the kids in the neighborhood wouldn't play with me because I didn't believe in Jesus so I was going to the Devil and that started at what, maybe age 4? Massachusetts is now one of the major hotbeds for US antisemitism and that doesn't come out of nowhere, it was there all along and we from factory towns grew up with it and as adults we lived with it.

I always had a tough time finding work, I had to be ultra-competent. At one point I applied for the same job as an Asian colleague; he was asked softball questions and mine had been ten times harder. When I *gave* prospective employees technical interviews, I would ask the same questions I had been asked and my colleagues would ask me why I was being such a hardass. At two different companies I aced four-hour hostile technical interview and didn't get the job because of "chemistry." Twice I was hired *because* I blew the technical interview, since that failure placed me in low status for my whole tenure at the company. As I look back over the years, while I was working I never thought, oh I'm a Jew, I'm getting special treatment and it's not good, at work I don't get an even break, I guess I have to try harder, but on retrospect I notice the bosses who took a chance on me, the ones who gave me promotions, they were Jews. Looking back over my career I observe that I dealt with polite, deniable discrimination the whole time.

Polite, deniable discrimination was the New England way until it wasn't.

When Trump came to office, people stopped being polite. They started saying the unsayable with tremendous relief, and you started to find out what people really thought. Was this a good thing or a bad thing? Ultimately I'd say it was a good thing; it's best to go about your life without illusions. One after another, my best friends told me that no matter how they felt about me as an individual, they blamed The Jew for all evil on earth, and that no matter what I thought of myself, to them I was first and foremost The Jew. It came as a shock and there is nothing more pathetic than a shocked Jew.

Today it is Thanksgiving and I am in Haifa, having made Aliyah. I Zoomed with my former rabbi Saturday and he asked me what I was doing for Thanksgiving. It hit me with surprise because Thanksgiving had been the biggest holiday of the year in my family, and here I was so divorced from all things American that I had no plans whatsoever for it. Thanksgiving had never included me. I had thought it did, but it didn't.

Here in Haifa with my Norwegian husband, everyone assumes I'm Norwegian. I'm amazed, can't they tell? I'm a Jew, and in the land of Jews, they don't spot me for one of them. This is what comes from having grown up in WASP culture, with no Jews around.

I am a Jew, dammit, and Thanksgiving has nothing to do with me, and I'm fine with that.

What shall I cook tonight? Maybe hummus.

