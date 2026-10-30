Committed by Mijal Bitton

Committed by Mijal Bitton

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Richard Diamond's avatar
Richard Diamond
1d

American Jews and Israeli Jews do not share the same story. Many Israelis are descendants of those who couldn’t reach America, and who built a life in a place where security is not a given but a daily struggle. American Jews, by contrast, enjoy a security and opportunity that is core to our own story. That difference matters. When we judge Israel from the comfort of our vantage point, it risks the same blind spot as the non-Jewish anti-Zionists we accuse of antisemitism: passing verdicts on a people whose circumstances we have never had to live.

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Kid Charlemagne's avatar
Kid Charlemagne
1d

שבת שלום

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