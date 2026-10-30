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Friends,

Like many of you, I have been following the elections in Israel closely, with great concern for its future. I have more to share about that, but for now, I want to focus on what this week’s Torah portion can teach us as American Jews, especially as we head into the midterms.

Wishing you all a Shabbat Shalom!

We Have to Learn to Love the Albatross

We all know about the difficult position Jews connected to Israel increasingly find themselves in in larger society, especially in progressive spaces and especially when they are young.

But recently, I heard this described in such a painful way that it gave me pause.

Young Zionist Jews on campus, someone said, are carrying an albatross. Where once their Judaism, including their connection to Israel, was an asset, it has become a heavy, burdensome thing weighing them down.

What pained me about this description was not simply the real social cost young Jews pay of being excluded from the cool kids’ table. It was understanding how this can be experienced as a psychological burden, feeling weighed down by something that should be precious, holy, and beautiful.

There are so many of us fighting back against this with all our might. We are organizing politically, calling out the “genocide” lie, and fighting antisemitism in whatever ways we know how.

But I have become convinced that alongside this, there is another equally important battle to be waged: learning to love the albatross.

This week’s Torah portion, and the personality of our patriarch Abraham, get to the heart of this question.

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Abraham is perhaps the most multifaceted and dynamic personality in the Bible. In Parashat Vayera, we encounter some of the defining episodes of his life, and of Jewish identity and philosophy more broadly.

Abraham argues with God over the fate of Sedom, giving birth to a Jewish tradition in which moral conscience matters so much that we are willing to challenge even God in the pursuit of justice and compassion.

We also encounter the Akedah, the binding of Isaac, an event that seared itself into the psyche of the Jewish people. It represents Jewish sacrifice and martyrdom, a moment we hold up as an expression of devotion to God even as we struggle with it, dispute it, and sometimes recoil from it. I have written before about the Akedah and its continuing relevance to some of the biggest questions we are still trying to figure out.

For the rabbis, however, these two episodes belong to a much longer chain.

The Mishnah teaches that all the stories about Abraham are really descriptions of ten tests that he faces and passes. The Hebrew word the Mishna uses is nisayon, a test or trial.

Genesis itself uses the language of testing explicitly only once, at the start of the Akedah. The count of ten comes from the rabbis, who looked across Abraham’s whole life and found ten moments that tested him. Different commentators include different events as tests, such as Abraham leaving his homeland at God’s command, a famine in the land he was promised, Pharaoh taking Sarah into his palace, sending his son Ishmael away, and the binding of Isaac.

But beyond figuring out which episodes in Abraham’s life count as a test, the rabbis were caught up with another question: Why would an all-knowing God test Abraham, a man whose heart He already knows?

The medieval commentator Nachmanides offers one answer: the test is for Abraham’s sake. A person may possess extraordinary greatness, but until that greatness has the opportunity to act, it remains potential. A test allows it to become real. Abraham is then rewarded not only for what he felt, but for what he actually did.

Other commentators hear something different in the word. Nisayon resembles nes, meaning a banner, and the midrash imagines God raising Abraham up like a flag for the world to see.

Maimonides, in his Guide for the Perplexed, explains that God learns nothing from a test. Rather, the story demonstrates to the rest of us how far the love and fear of God can extend. A test, then, can form the person who undergoes it, and it can turn that person into an example for others.

What interests me here is the idea of nisayon itself. Abraham was not out looking for challenges or tests. But when they came, or when he was called upon to confront them as part of his service to God and his commitment to what is good, he faced them. And in doing so, he grew.

I think this offers an answer to the albatross, too.

For a few decades, many American Jews gravitated toward a version of American Judaism that came with little friction and little cost.

The problem is that this was always an illusion. And I don’t just mean here the illusion of no antisemitism. I mean the illusion that a covenantal tradition such as Judaism can be maintained, preserved, and passed on if it has become a tradition without cost.

The rabbis make this point through Abraham’s very name. He is called ha-Ivri, the Hebrew, and the midrash understands this to mean that he stood on one bank of the river while the entire world stood on the other. The first Hebrew was already someone who stood apart.

The rabbis are making an unmistakable point: to be Abraham’s children, we must be willing to stand apart. And standing apart always comes with a cost.

The question for young Jews on campus, and for the rest of us, is whether we can love this tradition enough to believe that the weight is worth carrying.

The commentators offer two reasons why we might. If Nachmanides is right, the weight is part of how we grow into the people Abraham’s descendants are meant to become. Greatness that is never tested is greatness that never gets put to use. If Maimonides is right, the weight is also how the world comes to understand what covenantal living is about. A banner has to be held up where people can see it.

None of this means we should stop fighting the costs of being Jewish, or accept every burden placed on us by antisemites and their enablers. Abraham did not go looking for tests, and neither should we.

The albatross is not our Judaism. It is the burden others sometimes place on us for refusing to give up our Jewish attachments. The challenge is to make sure that their rejection never changes how we experience the thing we love.

But there is another part of Abraham’s story that we must return to. His greatness was not only in what he was willing to endure, but in what he would pass on. The tests mattered because Abraham was building something that would outlast him: a family, a people, a covenant.

I think about this especially at this time of year, when I remember two people who inspired me and whom I miss dearly, both of whom died around this season.

Rabbi Jonathan Sacks z’l served as Chief Rabbi of the United Kingdom for twenty-two years and became one of the most prominent Jewish public intellectuals of our time. He was knighted, later sat in the House of Lords, and his books were read by people of every faith.

I had the extraordinary privilege of getting to know him and his wife Elaine when he served as a professor at NYU for several years, and I became his student. (Read here my tribute to him.) I miss his voice so much.

One lesson he returned to time and again was that non-Jews respect Jews who respect their Judaism. There was something deeply important in this insistence: before we worry about whether the world respects us, we have to know how to respect ourselves. We cannot build our Jewish lives around the hope that others will approve of them. We have to know what we have, and love it.

My abuelita Nory Cariciente z’l, whose yahrzeit is also this week, couldn’t be more different from Rabbi Sacks. She never finished high school. I adored her, she loved me back, and she shaped me in ways that have stayed with me my entire life. (Read here an essay about my philosophical approach to commitment and how my abuelita shaped it.)

She prayed three times a day and kept papers and papers filled with the names of people she wanted to pray for. Her refrigerator was always stocked with special food for her grandchildren, and her closets were filled with little knickknacks she had collected to give us. She seemed to be constantly thinking about someone she loved and what she could do for them.

Some of my favorite memories of her are from the balcony of her apartment in Ashdod, in a neighborhood full of Gur Hasidim. We would sit together and wait for my saba to return from synagogue. She would tell me what was happening in the neighborhood, share stories about rabbis, offer funny metaphors about life, and make me laugh. I can still feel her hands in mine. There was so much warmth in those moments, and so much love.

My abuelita never gave me a lecture about Jewish continuity or the importance of passing down a tradition. She simply lived it. Her Judaism was woven into her prayers, her generosity, her stories, her hospitality, and the way she made each of us feel that we were loved. She built a magnificent family, with hundreds of descendants bound to the Jewish covenant and proud to walk in her footsteps.

Rabbi Sacks and my abuelita came from entirely different worlds. One taught Jewish confidence to audiences around the world, and the other taught it to the family she built. But they held the same conviction: being Jewish is an inheritance to treasure, and nothing to apologize for. Neither would have told you that being Jewish costs nothing. They would have told you that the cost is small compared with the extraordinary blessing of being a Jew. This is what I mean by loving the albatross: they carried the cost of being Jewish so gladly that the people around them felt only the gift.

Let’s stop looking for a Judaism without weight, and let’s show our young people why the cost they carry is worth it. Our ancestors carried this tradition despite huge challenges because they knew what a privilege it was to belong to this people. We have to love it the way they did, gladly enough to carry the albatross and visibly enough that our children learn to do the same.

We need to love this inheritance enough that we are glad to carry it, and we need to teach our children to love it enough to do the same.

Shabbat Shalom,

Mijal

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