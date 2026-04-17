Committed by Mijal Bitton

Committed by Mijal Bitton

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Lisa's avatar
Lisa
7d

So beautiful. Such deeply moving tributes. Mazel tov and warmest wishes, Mijal. Thank you for sharing these intimate words with us, bringing us into your world. Shabbat Shalom.

🙏🏽 🇮🇱

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Scott Kahn's avatar
Scott Kahn
7d

Beautiful and so meaningful. May he give you and the entire Jewish people nachat for the next 120 years.

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