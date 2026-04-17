Dear friends,

I’m writing to you from a liminal space where night and day have blurred together, where I’m keeping count of my time not through my Google Calendar but my baby’s cries.

Thank God, before Passover started, we received the sweetest gift and welcomed our son into the world. Over Passover, we had his Brit Milah (circumcision), where we named him Yosef Ariel - Joseph in English.

At his Brit, I spoke on behalf of my husband Sion and myself. I shared our immense gratitude to Hashem for the miracle of our son. I found myself at so many points this Passover reciting psalms from Hallel — the collection of psalms of praise and thanksgiving we recite every day of the holiday.

There are moments when we are privileged to feel God’s grace in a way so clear and lucid that we can do nothing but say “my cup is overflowing”!

I want to share one small window into that feeling — here is an excerpt from the remarks I gave at his Brit about the meaning behind our son's names:

“Yosef is named after my dad.

Papi, I know that thousands of people around the world know you and learn from you as their rabbi, as Rabbi Yosef Bitton— they know and love you for your Torah, your public speaking, your community leadership, your institution-building and so much more. I know all of that. But I’m also part of a small, intimate, and very special club: your family, your seven children who know you simply as Papi.

What I most want to say is that the admiration people have for you from the outside is real—but it doesn’t even begin to capture what it means to know you as your daughter.

Your integrity. Your yirat shamayim (reverence of heaven). Your intellectual curiosity. Your love of the Jewish people and Israel. Your sensitivity to every individual, and the way you are driven not by ego, but by a genuine desire to help others. I am so proud to be joining three of my siblings who already have little boys named after you — and to now have a fourth Yosef in the family.

My husband Sion getting ready to pass the baby to my dad, the sandak .

People sometimes ask me if I know the secret to raising children who love being Jewish. I tell them I don’t know the formula — I can only point to you and Mom, and the home you built for us. It was so warm, so loving, so happy, and being Jewish was always at the center of everything. It was joyful. To me, that is the model. We hope and pray that our little Yosef will follow in your footsteps, be inspired by you, and learn from you, his Saba.

The middle name, Ariel, carries layers of meaning. One is that it honors the memory of Ariel Bibas z”l, cruelly kidnapped alongside his mother Shiri and his brother Kfir of blessed memory. I know so many of us prayed for the Bibas family, and that all of our hearts broke when we learned the tragic news about Shiri and her boys.

We name our baby Yosef Ariel in Ariel Bibas’ memory, and as a commitment to living life inspired by those taken from us.

The second meaning — Ariel, “lion of God” — echoes my dad’s middle name, Leon, Yehuda.

But for Sion and me, it also represents something we have witnessed in the Jewish people since October 7th.

The phrase we keep coming back to is that the people of Israel rose up like a nation of lions — in Israel and around the world, standing up with courage, with bravery, with confidence, and with love of what it means to be a Jew, despite every challenge and difficulty.

We are so inspired and so grateful to be part of our magnificent people.

We hope our little baby cub, Yosef Ariel, will contribute to this amazing story — and find deep joy and meaning in being part of this covenant.

Welcome to the world, little one.”

These days, I’m not tracking time the way I usually do or keeping abreast of every headline.

And still, I am so aware of the significance of the moment we are living through — the journey from Exodus to Sinai, and the season of sacred remembrance and celebration that comes with being a Jew connected to Israel today.

We’re in days of Jewish memory and longing, of loss and resilience. And here, in my arms, this sweet baby — a reminder that the story continues, and that we get to be part of writing the next chapter.

I can’t wait to be back learning with you soon.

Shabbat Shalom and Chodesh Tov,

Mijal