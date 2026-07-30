Committed by Mijal Bitton

Committed by Mijal Bitton

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Bari Hochwald Cagnola's avatar
Bari Hochwald Cagnola
2d

Thank you that is just beautiful. The whole contemplation and invitation of it.

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Caren's avatar
Caren
2d

A very meaningful essay, as usual. Yes, we need to look up, express our gratitude, but also do our part to build a Jewish future.

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