Committed by Mijal Bitton

Committed by Mijal Bitton

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Dany Guindi's avatar
Dany Guindi
Oct 2

Love your message! May we all experience joy and be thankful for His miracles

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1 reply by Mijal Bitton
Alan D. Abbey's avatar
Alan D. Abbey
Oct 2

Warm and encouraging as I have struggled to find a way to enjoy Simchat Torah

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1 reply by Mijal Bitton
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