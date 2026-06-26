Committed by Mijal Bitton

Committed by Mijal Bitton

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Disa sacks's avatar
Disa sacks
3d

Mijal your writing makes me weep with sadness joy and maybe even a smidgen of hope all at the same time.

enjoy your family as you reenergize in Israel

Shabbat Shalom

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Torah Medicine's avatar
Torah Medicine
3d

What a powerful observation to notice at the park. I notice that myself too. The inner Jewish life and Jewish home is why ive been working in Jewish education for the past 8 years..but of course- everything starts at home and particularly with the Jewish woman. As always, its a pleasure to read these!

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