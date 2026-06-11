Committed by Mijal Bitton

Committed by Mijal Bitton

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cindy's avatar
Cindy
4d

So glad you hit on this topic. Especially with elections taking place.

I admit to the fatigue of the dissonant voice. Your commentary urged me to continue but to look back and find energy from our ancestors. We are the Caleb’s of today.

Reply
Share
Stefanie's avatar
Stefanie
1d

I love this. I have been thinking about these themes a lot lately. For me the key to finding courage has been rooting myself in community. This is illustrated so beautifully by the image of Caleb prostrating himself on the graves of the patriarchs. We remember who we are when we remember who we came from.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mijal Bitton · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture