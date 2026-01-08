Committed by Mijal Bitton

Committed by Mijal Bitton

Ruth Schapira
14h

Thank you for sharing these deep truths.

Jayne Pearl
16h

Your post inspires me so much. One of the best things I did last year is subscribe to your Substack after I heard you give a talk in Longmeadow, Massachusetts.

And below is a poem I wrote a couple weeks ago that touches on your message. Sort of.

https://jpwriter.substack.com/p/gam-ki-elech

Gam Ki Elech

Even as I walk

in crowded city streets

the crashing cacophony

of screeching horns

and pedestrians peddling

things no one needs

Even as I walk

alone in dense woods

lush with leaves and roots

of trees that connect to

some subterranean system

sharing water, nutrients--

resources we all need

Even as I walk

on cracked sidewalks

leaning on a carved cane

trying to maintain balance and

independence, You remind me

depending on You

is all I need.

