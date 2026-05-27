Committed by Mijal Bitton

Committed by Mijal Bitton

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Jeffrey Alhadeff's avatar
Jeffrey Alhadeff
7d

The line, "I have had a simple tool to stabilize me: I will always have faith in my grandmother’s God" brought tears to my eyes. I lovingly recall my grandma going to the window after lighting candles and talking to God for 15 minutes in Ladino.

I might also add that large potions of the yeshiva/Ashkenazic segments of American Jews never sought acceptance.

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Sam Givas's avatar
Sam Givas
7d

As my (Ashkenazi) Jewish-American mentor used to say, "skim the cream from both cups and leave the rest behind". I am a 1st generation (not Jewish) American but was a recipient of much Jewish-American generosity in my early life & (as a true Christian believer) was raised to love & respect Jewish culture. My children, and their children, shall know of the love and appreciation that I forever hold in my heart for their memory, and what they did for me. Enormous contributions have been made to all Human Civilization by those who identified as Jews. I hope and pray they may stay under God's protection, and their culture may be preserved for the betterment of all mankind.

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